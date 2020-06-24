WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

Operational Updates

In May, alarming coronavirus outbreaks have been seen across health facilities. Due to the economic shutdown during the quarantine period, more than 700,000 Kyrgyzstanis have lost their jobs. On 10 May, the Government announced the end of the state of emergency, but that the emergency situation would continue. On May 25, public transport resumed in Bishkek city.

More than 38,500 primary school children around the country received on average 4kg and maximum 9kg of wheat flour as a take-home ration, from WFP. To support rural families in the face of the crisis, the Ministry of Education and Science distributed the food stocks previously provided by WFP to schools, which were unused due to school closures.

On 13 May, the Ambassador of Switzerland to the Kyrgyz Republic, the WFP Country Director and the representatives of Ministry of Labour and Social Development took part in the provision of emergency food assistance to the Centre for Elderly and People with Disabilities in Nizhnaia Serafimovka village in Chui province. This was part of food assistance under the Swiss-funded project allocated to 22 social inpatient institutions in the country.

For these social inpatient institutions, WFP also prepared and organized the dissemination of COVID-19 informational and educational materials on safety and protection procedures to patients and staff of the institutions as well as distributing informational brochures developed by WHO.

WFP and the Social and Industrial Food Service Institute (SIFI) launched a website for parents on the Optimized School Meals Programme and healthy nutrition and handed it over to the Ministry of Education and Science.

Under Strategic Outcomes 2 and 3, WFP together with the Ministry of Labour and Social Development has completed distribution of 1,008 MT of food benefitting more than 38,000 beneficiaries with a food ration of 150 kg of wheat flour and 15 litres of vegetable oil per household.