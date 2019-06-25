WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, May 2019

In Numbers

68,008 people assisted in MAY 2019

648 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 34,805 cash-based transfers made

US$ 0 six months (June–November 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• On 15 May, WFP and Saferworld supported a gender sensitivity training for 80 participants, both women and men, on WFP projects in rural communities of Aravan district. In particular, the training focused on gender stereotypes, expectations from men and women prevailing in the society, social roles, gender norms, gender equality and legal norms guaranteeing equality.

• In May, WFP, in partnership with the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) and the Ministry of Education and Science (MoES) agreed to conduct disaster preparedness training in schools located in communities most vulnerable to environmental shocks and hazards. The training focusing on disaster risk management and simulation drill will be conducted by the Training and Retraining Centre for Civil Protection Specialists of the MES in 40 schools supported by WFP’s School Meals Programme.

• In May, WFP and the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) conducted workshops for a group of vulnerable smallholder farmers from the south of the country. The farmers learnt new techniques for fish farming, including pond construction, water filtration, feeding of fingerlings, and other useful information. The training was provided as part of WFP’s support to improve food diversity and nutrition of low-income smallholder groups to launch community-based fish farms.

• On 23 May, as part of the United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF)

Strategic Coordination Committee meeting, WFP Representative met with the Prime Minister and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic to discuss the implementation of the Country Strategic Plan (CSP) and the progress under UNDAF Outcome 1 related to food security and nutrition.

• On 23 May, a School Meals event was organized by the Bishkek City Hall at school #27 to commemorate oneyear successful collaboration within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the municipality and WFP, which aimed to bring hot school meals to city schools. The Deputy Mayor of Bishkek city and the Deputy Minister of Education and Science participated in the event