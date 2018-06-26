WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, May 2018

Operational Context

Two-thirds of the Kyrgyz Republic’s multi-ethnic population live in rural areas, which are the poorest areas, and quarter of the population live below the national poverty line of USD 1.3 per day. As of 2016, GDP per capita stands at USD 1,077.

The country's high dependency on the import of basic food items, particularly wheat, continues to negatively affect the most vulnerable food insecure households, who spend over half of their household income on food. Poor food diversification can lead to malnutrition; 12.9 percent of children under 5 suffer from stunting and 43 percent suffer from anaemia.

Operational Updates

- In May 2018, WFP jointly with Mercy Corps conducted a two-day workshop for the regional staff of the Ministry of Education and Sciences, and the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, including 60 newly appointed focal points from both ministries, as a part of school meals handover process of first five rounds of schools. During the Training-of-Trainers, 113 participants were given information on the programme, trained on effective monitoring, and follow up the different components of the programme. In addition, a session on nutrition was provided.

- Between 15-16 May 2018, WFP staff participated in the first joint coordination meeting of the Peacebuilding Fund “Cross-border cooperation for sustainable peace and development” project, held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Further to scheduled activities, the participants discussed communication strategy and M&E plan of the project and further improvement of interagency cooperation.

- Following a UN Country Team (UNCT) meeting in Jalal-Abad province administration, WFP organised an oversight mission for the heads of the UN Agencies between 15-16 May. There, a number of WFP projects, including school meals optimisation, rural infrastructure improvement, and income generation were visited.

- On 25 May 2018, WFP facilitated an oversight mission for the Council General of the Russian Federation in Osh, led by Mr. Roman Svistin, to the project sites in Aravan district. The Council General was accompanied by Deputy Head of the district administration and the Head of district departments for the Ministry of Labour and Social Development. The representatives visited various WFP income generating activities, as well as a pilot school cultivating a vegetable garden.