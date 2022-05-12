WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, March 2022

In Numbers

34 mt of food assistance distributed

43,858 people assisted in March 2022

Operational Updates

Climate Change Adaptation/Disaster Risk Reduction

• WFP and other UN agencies participated in the Capacity for Disaster Reduction Initiative (CADRI) diagnosis of the Kyrgyz Republic aimed at multisectoral analysis of existing capacities, needs and gaps of the Disaster Risk Reduction systems in the country. The CADRI exercise will help to identify actionable recommendations that will be integrated into national policies, programmes and plans. The findings of the assessment and recommendations will be provided to the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic in April 2022.

Smallholder support and cash transfers

• Following the Community Level Consultations held in February 2022, WFP began implementing the livelihoods and resilience programmes in target communities. WFP will address the immediate foods needs of vulnerable families with cash or food transfers while improving the long-term food security and resilience of communities through asset creation and human capital building. In 2022, WFP plans to support over 800 communitybased projects involving over 24,000 low-income families (120,500 beneficiaries) in remote and vulnerable communities.

Healthy diets, nutrition and WASH

• The Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic, together with WFP and implementing partner, Social and Industrial Foodservice Institute have organized a monthlong campaign on the importance of healthy eating and healthy lifestyle for schoolchildren in grades 1-4, timed to coincide with the International School Meals Day on 10 March 2022. The campaign included events for primary school students and their parents in online and offline formats, including theatrical performances by high school students in 35 schools across the country, an online quest "Find the Healthy Storehouse", and seminars for parents "Talking about Healthy Eating" to support them in their efforts to encourage healthy diets among their children. The campaign aims to raise the awareness of parents and children on healthy lifestyles and to inspire them to adhere to these principles with the whole family.