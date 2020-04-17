WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, March 2020

In Numbers

53,523 people assisted in March 2020

44 mt of food assistance distributed

US$0 cash-based transfers made

US$1.1 m six months (May - October 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• On 18 March 2020, the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed. As of end of March 107 were registered. The Kyrgyz Government introduced emergency measures throughout the country such as restriction of movements and closure of schools, and declared a State of Emergency in several cities including Bishkek to contain the COVID spread. To protect consumers, the State Antimonopoly Committee fixed the price for wheat flour while Government introduced a ban on the export of staple foods such as wheat, flour, and vegetable oil.

• Due to the closure of schools from 16 March until the end of the school year in May, WFP is working jointly with the Ministry of Education and Science on a contingency plan for the utilization of dedicated food assistance under the Optimized School Meals Programme. As regular school meals have now been suspended, both entities decided to re-distribute the wheat flour that was previously allocated to the schools, to vulnerable children identified by the Ministry of Education and Science with the Ministry of Labour and Social Development. As a result of the schools’ closure, the work of district monitors and 61 focal points from the District Educational Departments was adjusted.

Before official school closures, on 1 March, WFP organized a training for 40 school cooks at replication schools in Issyk-Kul province.

• In response to the emergency COVID-19 situation, WFP and the Ministry of Labour and Social Development (MLSD) agreed on the parameters of WFP support. In April,

WFP will support government interventions through the distribution of food to 6,100 most vulnerable families for the participation in various community projects.

• WFP facilitated an information exchange between the Emergency Management Units of Jalal-Abad and Osh provinces on COVID-19 response measures implemented by the authorities as well as to assess the needs of the population residing in those areas. In addition, WFP launched a database to analyze the state of emergency in the south of the country. The database will provide the necessary analysis for any rapid needs assessments to plan emergency intervention and to improve WFP overall preparedness.