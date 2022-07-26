WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, June 2022

*In Numbers: June

824.3 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 105,600 cash-based transfers made

75,104 people assisted

Operational Updates

Climate Change Adaptation/Disaster Risk Reduction

• WFP and the Embassy of Switzerland in the Kyrgyz Republic have signed an agreement to build the resilience of vulnerable rural communities prone to disasters and climate change impacts in Osh, Batken and Naryn provinces. The US$ 2.2 million contribution from the Government of Switzerland will allow WFP to expand its activities and support approximately 50,000 vulnerable households through gender- and nutritionsensitive disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation initiatives. The vulnerable households will be able to address their immediate food needs, benefit from the rehabilitated community assets and protect their livelihoods against extreme weather, such as droughts, mudflows and floods. WFP will also support targeted local authorities and national institutions to introduce private sector-led disaster risk insurance programmes and to develop timely assessments on disaster risks to inform policy-makers and the local community.

Support to smallholders

• In the first half of 2022, WFP supported approximately 40,000 vulnerable people through community asset creation projects. Through these projects, participants rehabilitated 177 km of drinking water pipelines and enabled access to clean drinking water for 57 rural communities, including for schools and kindergartens. About 100 km of rehabilitated irrigation canals improved irrigation for 72,600 hectares of land, reduced water losses and improved productivity. Additionally, 214 irrigational water distribution facilities were rehabilitated in 24 rural communities, 2,550 fruit trees were planted, and 32 public facilities (bridges, waste collection points, medical service points) were renovated. Over 1,500 vulnerable families participated in human capital building projects to acquire important livelihoods skills in beekeeping, fish-farming, biofertilizer production, sewing, plumbing and welding.

• In cooperation with local emergency departments, WFP supported 25 rural communities to strengthen mountain slopes by planting 89,800 seedlings for better protection from landslides. More than 4,000 families were trained on frost-drought resistant farming, drip irrigation, pest control and energy saving technologies. Additionally, WFP supported 29 villages through various mudflow protection and riverbank reinforcement projects to strengthen climate change adaptation and climate-resilient development for rural communities.