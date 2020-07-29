WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

2,786 people assisted in June 2020

34 MT of food assistance distributed

US$0 cash-based transfers made

Operational Updates

• The acceleration of the coronavirus outbreak continued upwards over the course of the month, including increased infections in Bishkek and amongst health workers. On 30 June, a record number of cases spiked at 279 for a total 5,596 cases across the country.

• In June, as part of a contribution from the Embassy of Switzerland, WFP together with the Ministry of Labour and Social Development completed distribution of the last 34 MT of emergency food assistance benefitting 2,786 beneficiaries to social inpatient institutions (SII) in the country.

• Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WFP School Feeding Programme and its cooperating partner, the Social and Industrial Foodservice Institute (SIFI), are developing an online training module for cooks of the eighth round of programme schools that will launch school feeding in September 2020. The new format of cooks training will be a livestreamed training resource that will ensure interactions between the school cooks and the trainers.

• On 17 June, WFP coordinated and facilitated an online meeting with 61 specialists of District Education Departments (DED) responsible for school meals, representatives of the Ministry of Education and Science, WFP and ADI staff.

Participants of the meeting discussed the preparedness of 89 schools for the launch of hot school meals in September 2020 and a draft of monitoring guidelines for the 61 specialists of DED.

• During a 10-day field trip from 15-24 June, the Hydrometeorology Agency (Kyrgyzhydromet) (including 4 experts) jointly with WFP staff selected eight sites in the south for the installation of Automatic Weather Stations (AWS). Together they determined the optimal geolocations for the installation of the AWSs (according to requirements of WMO, with access to electricity, security, etc.), received permission for the allocation of these sites from local authorities and received the corresponding land certificates from the State Registration Service.

• Preparatory work by WFP related to the launch of the Green Climate Fund project in Kyrgyzstan is on-going.