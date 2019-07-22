WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

22,529 people assisted in JUNE 2019

851 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 51,651 cash-based transfers made

US$ 0 six months (July-December 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• Between 3 and 4 June, WFP Representative and the Ambassador of Japan visited WFP projects funded by the Government of Japan in Talas province. The funding aimed at assisting rural women in improving agricultural production through the use of new technologies to increasing their income, allowing WFP to reach more than 15,500 vulnerable people in rural areas of Naryn, Talas, Jalal-Abad, Osh and Batken provinces.

• Between 10 and 14 June, WFP Representative in the Kyrgyz Republic participated at the Annual Session of WFP Executive Board in Rome, Italy. At bilateral meetings, there was an opportunity to thank donors for continuous funding and to brief on the Kyrgyz Republic Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2018-2022 implementation. He had a series of important meetings and events, including meetings with delegations of the Russian Federation, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the People’s Republic of China, the United States of America, and a peacebuilding side-event with the case study of the Kyrgyz Republic.

• Between 18 and 21 June, WFP hosted a corporate inception mission of the Filling the Nutrient Gap (FNG) analysis based on the Cost of the Diet tool. During the mission, the preliminary results were discussed and consultations were conducted among stakeholders—such as the National Statistics Committee, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, the Ministry of Education and Science, the donor community, and the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) platform—to receive feedback that will directly benefit the modelling of final results and recommendations in the area of nutrition. The results are expected in October 2019.

• Between 26 and 28 June, WFP Representative and the President of the Social and Industrial Foodservice Institute (SIFI) met the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic to discuss progress of the School Meals Programme. The Revision of the National School Meals Law has successfully passed the first hearings in the Parliament.