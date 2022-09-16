WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers

39.5 mt of food distributed

US$94,400 cash-based transfers disbursed 12,288 people assisted

Operational Updates

Climate Change Adaptation/Disaster Risk Reduction

• WFP, in collaboration with UNDP, supported the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) in conducting a mid-term evaluation of the national disaster risk reduction (DRR) strategic document - the Concept on protection of the population and territories from emergencies for 2018-2030. The national partners evaluated the implementation of the DRR measures under the national Action Plan 2018-2022 and provided recommendations to improve efficiency for emergency response, disaster prevention, preparedness, mitigation and early-warning. This informed the development of the national Action Plan 2023-2026 for implementation of the second phase of the national DRR strategy, which will serve as a basis for future strategic DRR-related actions of national and development partners, including WFP and other UN agencies.

• WFP continues to support the MES in strengthening the national system for monitoring and forecasting emergency situations. In July, WFP and the MES held a working meeting to discuss potential introduction of WFP’s climate hazard monitoring system ‘Platform for Real-time Impact and Situation Monitoring’ (PRISM) into the national disaster risk monitoring system. The potential role of PRISM in streamlining risk information was outlined for effective disaster risk management. The parties also discussed potential synergies between PRISM and the Green Climate Fund project. The MES experts indicated a high potential for utilizing PRISM to increase the effectiveness of DRR measures in the country. The MES will share an official request for technical assistance from WFP to support introduction of the PRISM.

• As a member of the Disaster Risk Coordination Council Unit, WFP continues to provide technical support to the MES and other governmental bodies in the revision of the DRR legislation. This entails reviewing and updating of the national laws on international humanitarian assistance, civil protection and relevant legal documents. Improved DRR legislation will help increase operational efficiency of DRR activities at the national and local levels, reducing communities’ vulnerability to climate risks and disasters.