WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

27,610 people assisted in July 2020

598 mt of food assistance distributed

US$0 cash-based transfers made

Operational Updates

• Due to the dramatic increase of COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan, with cases spiking to a high of 1,264 a day in mid-July, project implementation was greatly impacted and only critical field trips were allowed from July 13-31.

• The WFP School Feeding Programme, in cooperation with the Social and Industrial Foodservice Institute (SIFI), developed online video training materials for school cooks to be disseminated in August. Seminars on procurement and budget planning were also conducted online for local governments, regional departments of the Ministry of Education, local partners and parental committees in Dzheti-Oguz, At-Bashy and Kadamjai districts.

• Educational materials on healthy nutrition and lifestyles were also developed by SIFI for grades 3-4 for use at primary schools in the country, transformed from hard copy to an online format. The materials received endorsement from the Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic.

• Online training was conducted for WFP-supported agriculture processing workshops. The training sessions covered Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) standards, production hygiene and safety, as well as the release of new types of products, branding, marketing and the improvement of technological processes, including adapting to current public health conditions.

• WFP and the Kyrgyz Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) launched the second stage of their joint project, "Information Analysis and Management System for the Crisis Management Centre” to strengthen the capacity building of the Government in disaster risk management.

• WFP and Kyrgyz Hydrometeorology Agency undertook a field trip to Naryn province to select the locations for the installation of the automatic weather stations.

• WFP and the Green Climate Fund (GCF) have signed a Funding Activity Agreement for the implementation of the GCF-funded project in Kyrgyzstan. WFP will follow up on signing a country agreement with the host government.

• In July, WFP transferred most of food-for-training project activities to online platforms such as Skype, WhatsApp and Zoom in order to encourage social distancing and reduce the spread of infection.