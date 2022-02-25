WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

33 mt of food assistance distributed

42,492 people assisted in January 2022

Operational Updates

Climate Change Adaptation

• Under the framework of the Green Climate Fund project, WFP launched a series of regular coordination discussions with executive implementing agencies. The coordination platform will play an important role in updating and finalizing the scope and scale of activities to be deployed in the targeted districts. WFP has also initiated a comprehensive climate change-related assessment to gain insight on best practices available amongst community members and to build interventions based on these existing practices. Additionally, this assessment will advance the uptake of new practices and approaches focused on climate change adaptation.

Social Protection

• The Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Migration together with WFP has selected 100 lowincome families for the innovative Social Contract Pilot Project in Kadamjai and Jumgal districts. The project aims to empower and assist poor families to start income-generating activities, while also strengthening links between vulnerable citizens and national institutions. The initiative will target households living below the national poverty line with seed assets, sound business ideas and basic knowledge of the business proposed by them, such as livestock breeding, selling dairy products, sewing services, construction of greenhouses and other activities. The pilot project is accompanied with M&E and formative learning to inform future replication.

Smallholder support and cash transfers

• The WFP programme team analysed the 2021 lessons learned and planned for the Community Level Consultations (CLC) that will be held across all districts of the Kyrgyz Republic in February 2022. During the CLC, programme staff will meet with local partners and residents, including women and youth, to plan and select community projects for the year ahead and ensure community participation in decision-making processes