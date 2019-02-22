WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, January 2019

In Numbers

74,277 people assisted in JANUARY 2019

84 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 0 cash-based transfers made

US$ 0 six months (February-July 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

In January, WFP organized extensive community consultations in all targeted provinces jointly with local project committees in order to ensure community-based participatory planning. During these consultations, WFP was able to confirm community ownership, maintenance of assets and project sustainability. It is an effective approach guaranteeing that the voices of targeted beneficiaries are included in the common action plan with the Government for greater synergy, efficiency and coordination. Project Implementation Committees (PIC) collected project proposals for 2019 in all targeted districts (27) and towns (5) in alignment with regional and local development priorities. As part of the community consultations, focus group discussions were held at a village level with women, men, elderly and persons living with disabilities (PLWD) to verify collected project proposals. As it is the second year of the Country Strategic Plan (CSP) and there is more knowledge about WFP projects, greater commitment and interest from local partners were observed.

On 11 January, in preparation for these community consultations, WFP received a no-cost induction training for the social inclusion of PLWD in community projects by the local association of PLWD. Moreover, the association provided a list of non-government organizations that work with PLWD in the country and that receive social contract funding from the Government for greater synergy in community-level project planning. As a result, WFP staff enhanced their skills and knowledge in social inclusion of PLWD for fieldlevel projects.

Between 18 and 22 January, province-level meetings with the participation of the Minister of Labour and Social Development were held in Jalal-Abad and Batken provinces. Review of the first year of the CSP, including its achievements and future plans, was held with participation of the governors and PIC members. The mission visited project sites including pilot schools with school gardens, disaster risk reduction projects with mudflow catchers, and income-generation projects with micro processing facilities. Plan 2018-2022. Community consultations were also aimed at assessing the sustainability of completed WFP-supported Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) projects and to evaluate the level of maintenance and functionality, benefits to the community, as well as local capacities to manage climatic risks. Results of the conducted district and community-level consultations will be available in February. They will be used to prepare field-level project proposals throughout the year and inform on achievements and lessons learnt from completed activities.