WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

49 mt of food assistance distributed

43,316 people assisted in February 2022

Operational Updates

Climate Change Adaptation/Disaster Risk Reduction

• WFP has launched feasibility studies aimed at strengthening and enhancing risk management systems in the country. The studies will cover various thematic areas, including food safety within disaster risk reduction, emergency response systems, monitoring the assessment of risks and mechanisms for developing and deploying mitigation interventions. This exercise will be completed in April 2022 and discussed with a range of stakeholders.

Social Protection

• The Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Migration, together with WFP, successfully launched an innovative Social Contract pilot project in Kadamjai and Jumgal districts to support 100 lowincome families start income generating activities. The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers and other high level government officials participated in the launch event and met with the project participants to further strengthen links between vulnerable citizens and national institutions. WFP complemented the start-up grant with training on business planning and other related support. Project participants were also able to purchase the necessary assets to start their small businesses.

Smallholder support and cash transfers

• WFP has successfully completed Community Level Consultations (CLC) across 27 districts of the Kyrgyz Republic. Heads of village and district administrations, community leaders, social workers, civil society members and residents participated in the CLCs to discuss both community challenges in sustaining livelihoods and food security, as well as best-practice solutions. Local partners provided practical recommendations to rehabilitate community assets based on local development plans and voiced their development priorities for 2022. This feedback informed WFP’s support to asset creation and human capital building projects to provide food assistance to the vulnerable community members.