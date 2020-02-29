WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

53,523 people assisted in February 2020

73 mt of food assistance distributed

US$0 cash-based transfers made

Operational Updates

• On 14 February, the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, WFP and partners met to discuss the importance of rational nutrition for social and economic progress in the country based on a large-scale analysis of “Fill the Nutrient Gap”. WFP presented the results of the analysis which was based on estimates of the "Cost of the Diet" tool. It identified the barriers to adequate nutrient intake, modeled and prioritized the interventions to improve the access and attainment of nutritious diets and calculated the minimum cost and availability of diets in the Kyrgyz Republic. The analysis showed that though a purely energy-rich diet could be available for the majority of households in the country, a nutritious diet covering energy, protein, and nutrient requirements, which costs 2.5-3 times more, would be available only for three out of five households.

• In February, the Ambassador of Japan to the Kyrgyz Republic visited the Kurmanjan Datka School in Osh city and the Azimov School in Jalal-Abad city on the occasion of an official ceremony to launch hot meals in eight schools in Osh and Jalal-Abad provinces. The integration of the schools into the programme was possible with the financial support from the Embassy of Japan to the local non-governmental organization TES Centre, with the technical expertise of WFP.

• On 23 February, the Defender of the Fatherland’s Day, WFP conducted the #PapaCooks campaign on social media and television in order to showcase and celebrate fathers’ and grandfathers’ contributions to children's health and nutrition and to challenge gender stereotypes around cooking. Families shared pictures of fathers and grandfathers cooking with their children and grandchildren from their favorite recipes. A father was also filmed while cooking a meal for his children that was broadcast on television.

• As part of seasonal disaster preparedness under Strategic Outcome 3 of the Country Strategic Plan 2018-2022, in February WFP reviewed and approved 28 disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation projects. These projects will benefit close to 3,500 vulnerable beneficiaries and reduce disaster risk to more than 1,500 residential houses, 6 schools, 3 kindergartens, 3 medical points and 58 km of roads.