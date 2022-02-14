WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

1,335 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 371,300 cash-based transfers made

114,933 people assisted in December 2021

Operational Updates

Climate Change Adaptation

• The Green Climate Fund approved the effectiveness of the joint WFP project focusing on Climate Change Adaptation and Disaster Risk Reduction among vulnerable communities prone to natural disasters. The project was already formally endorsed by the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic earlier this year. However, final clarifications were required due to the changes in institutional organization. WFP will begin the extensive consultations with all relevant stakeholders for the project inception phase.

Nutrition for Growth

• The Kyrgyz Republic delivered its renewed policy and programmatic commitments to end malnutrition in the country at the Nutrition for Growth Summit (N4G) held in Tokyo on December 8th, 2021. N4G is a global pledging movement to drive greater action towards ending malnutrition. The country committed to prioritise nutrition by integrating it into the primary health care, strengthening the policy environment for food fortification and fighting malnutrition by reducing anaemia among pregnant women.

Smallholder support and cash transfers

• WFP successfully completed the cash-based transfer projects realized with the generous assistance from the Government of Switzerland and internal funding. Over 21,326 vulnerable families (141,596 beneficiaries) participated in various cashfor-asset and cash-for-training community projects across 23 urban and peri-urban locations. Just in December beneficiaries received USD 371,300 as a cash assistance. The total amount of cash transfers from WFP to vulnerable families to improve local infrastructure and capacity building by learning livelihood skills reached USD 2,131,748 during the project period. Through the above-mentioned project activities, WFP has become the largest provider of cash-based transfers in the country and supported the national response to mitigate the negative impacts of the pandemic on low-income families. All project activities were carried out jointly with the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Migration and Local administrations.