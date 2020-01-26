WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, December 2019

In Numbers 73,465 people assisted in December 2019 1,065 mt of food assistance distributed US$7,041 cash-based transfers made

Operational Updates • Within 2019, in support of vulnerable and food insecure smallholders, WFP implemented more than 1,000 community development projects across 300 rural subdistricts. WFP projects have enabled rural communities to build and restore access to critical community assets - drinking water, veterinary treatment facilities, and the rehabilitation of such productive assets as irrigational canals, water reservoirs and dams. In addition, WFP projects focused on strengthening skills and capacities of vulnerable smallholders and initiated various incomegeneration activities in beekeeping, fish-farming, agroforestry and greenhouse businesses, which have helped to improve their livelihoods, food security and nutrition status.

• On 4 December, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic signed the School Meals Law which was previously approved by the Parliament. The law was drafted by the Ministry of Education and Science with technical support from WFP. It ensures the long-term sustainability of school feeding and creates conditions for replicating the WFP model of freshly cooked and nutritious school meals to all schools around the country. It also provides the legal basis for organizing school gardens and voluntary contributions from parents, other individuals and legal entities to support school meals.

• WFP continued to actively support the National ScalingUp Nutrition (SUN) Platform in the Kyrgyz Republic and has taken a leading role in co-facilitating activities of the platform. WFP has coordinated and finalized the joint assessment and 2019 Nutrition Budget Analysis of the SUN Movement in the Kyrgyz Republic. The results were shared with the SUN secretariat and presented at the SUN Global Gathering in Nepal. On 9 December, the important messages from the SUN Global gathering were presented to local media during a press conference in the Kyrgyz Republic that was led by the Minister of Agriculture and the SUN team.

• In December 2019, the Social and Industrial Foodservice Institute (SIFI) together with WFP organized a Nutrition Festival for primary schoolchildren at six schools in Chui province where the Optimized School Meals Programme is operating. The Nutrition Festival aimed at promoting healthy eating lifestyle habits and hygiene through interactive methods and engaging the young audience through learning about healthy diets.