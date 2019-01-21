WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, December 2018

In Numbers

2,579 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 165,587 cash-based transfers made

US$ 0 six months (February - July 2019) net funding requirements

114,126 people assisted WFP in December 2018

Operational Context

The Kyrgyz Republic is a land-locked, mountainous country located at the centre of the Eurasian continent with a territory of 199,000 sq. km. The country borders China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Two-thirds of the country’s multi-ethnic population live in rural areas, which are the poorest areas, and a quarter of the population lives below the national poverty line of USD 1.3 per day. As of 2017, GDP per capita stands at USD 1,272.

The country's high dependency on imported basic food items, particularly wheat, continues to negatively affect the most vulnerable food-insecure households, who spend over half of their household income on food-related expenses. Poor food diversification can lead to malnutrition; in the Kyrgyz Republic, this translates to 13 percent of children aged 2 to 5 years old suffering from stunting and 43 percent of children affected by anaemia.

Operational Updates