WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, December 2018
In Numbers
2,579 mt of food assistance distributed
US$ 165,587 cash-based transfers made
US$ 0 six months (February - July 2019) net funding requirements
114,126 people assisted WFP in December 2018
Operational Context
The Kyrgyz Republic is a land-locked, mountainous country located at the centre of the Eurasian continent with a territory of 199,000 sq. km. The country borders China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Two-thirds of the country’s multi-ethnic population live in rural areas, which are the poorest areas, and a quarter of the population lives below the national poverty line of USD 1.3 per day. As of 2017, GDP per capita stands at USD 1,272.
The country's high dependency on imported basic food items, particularly wheat, continues to negatively affect the most vulnerable food-insecure households, who spend over half of their household income on food-related expenses. Poor food diversification can lead to malnutrition; in the Kyrgyz Republic, this translates to 13 percent of children aged 2 to 5 years old suffering from stunting and 43 percent of children affected by anaemia.
Operational Updates
In December, under the Cash-Based Transfer (CBT) scheme, 1,438 participants of WFP projects received cash entitlements in the total amount of USD 165,587, reaching a 99.3 percent disbursement rate for 2018 out of an overall total of USD 610,000. The remaining 0.7 percent will be disbursed in January 2019.
On 19 December, WFP conducted a one-day Heads of Units Retreat to discuss achievements and lessons learned from the first year of the Country Strategic Plan (2018-2022). All outcome managers and heads of functional units had an opportunity to bring forward and discuss challenges and possible solutions. The exercise was combined with the Annual Performance Plan (APP) 2018 End-Year Review and the APP 2019 Planning Phase.
In December, the newly appointed Minister of Labour and Social Development of the Kyrgyz Republic participated in two field visits to WFP projects in Naryn and Talas provinces. The Minister had an opportunity to meet with the district project committees headed by local authorities, governors of Naryn and Talas provinces, and to visit WFP pilot schools. The strengthening of cooperation and coordination to better target vulnerable households for joint projects was discussed.
In December, six 2-day training sessions were organized by the Social and Industrial Food Service Institute (SIFI) for 106 school cooks who recently joined the WFP Optimising School Meals (OSMP)
Programme in Chui, Naryn, and Talas provinces and Bishkek city. Participants were trained on sanitary and hygienic requirements, nutrition, cooking technology, quality control and food safety, and other aspects of the programme.
WFP, together with SIFI, completed an engineering assessment of the seventh round (86 schools) of pilot schools for the OSMP. As part of the assessment, programme engineers conducted a technical assessment, which included a calculation of the estimated equipment matrix, necessary measurements and recommendations. As a result, technical designs for each school were prepared. rehabilitated infrastructure assets, and 71 percent are using it to meet various needs for agriculture or other key livelihood activities. Eighty-three percent of households stated that access to irrigation water improved, and more than half of participants stated that their crop productivity increased.
Community assets that were protected from natural disasters helped to better secure livelihoods: 77 percent of participants who were involved in the rehabilitation of such assets stated that they perceived their livelihoods to be sufficiently protected from natural disasters.
Most of the households that participated in the training activities (90 percent) are currently using the skills gained in practice, with 62 percent receiving additional income.