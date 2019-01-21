21 Jan 2019

WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, December 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (432.49 KB)

In Numbers

2,579 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 165,587 cash-based transfers made

US$ 0 six months (February - July 2019) net funding requirements

114,126 people assisted WFP in December 2018

Operational Context

The Kyrgyz Republic is a land-locked, mountainous country located at the centre of the Eurasian continent with a territory of 199,000 sq. km. The country borders China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Two-thirds of the country’s multi-ethnic population live in rural areas, which are the poorest areas, and a quarter of the population lives below the national poverty line of USD 1.3 per day. As of 2017, GDP per capita stands at USD 1,272.

The country's high dependency on imported basic food items, particularly wheat, continues to negatively affect the most vulnerable food-insecure households, who spend over half of their household income on food-related expenses. Poor food diversification can lead to malnutrition; in the Kyrgyz Republic, this translates to 13 percent of children aged 2 to 5 years old suffering from stunting and 43 percent of children affected by anaemia.

Operational Updates

  • In December, under the Cash-Based Transfer (CBT) scheme, 1,438 participants of WFP projects received cash entitlements in the total amount of USD 165,587, reaching a 99.3 percent disbursement rate for 2018 out of an overall total of USD 610,000. The remaining 0.7 percent will be disbursed in January 2019.

  • On 19 December, WFP conducted a one-day Heads of Units Retreat to discuss achievements and lessons learned from the first year of the Country Strategic Plan (2018-2022). All outcome managers and heads of functional units had an opportunity to bring forward and discuss challenges and possible solutions. The exercise was combined with the Annual Performance Plan (APP) 2018 End-Year Review and the APP 2019 Planning Phase.

  • In December, the newly appointed Minister of Labour and Social Development of the Kyrgyz Republic participated in two field visits to WFP projects in Naryn and Talas provinces. The Minister had an opportunity to meet with the district project committees headed by local authorities, governors of Naryn and Talas provinces, and to visit WFP pilot schools. The strengthening of cooperation and coordination to better target vulnerable households for joint projects was discussed.

  • In December, six 2-day training sessions were organized by the Social and Industrial Food Service Institute (SIFI) for 106 school cooks who recently joined the WFP Optimising School Meals (OSMP)
    Programme in Chui, Naryn, and Talas provinces and Bishkek city. Participants were trained on sanitary and hygienic requirements, nutrition, cooking technology, quality control and food safety, and other aspects of the programme.

  • WFP, together with SIFI, completed an engineering assessment of the seventh round (86 schools) of pilot schools for the OSMP. As part of the assessment, programme engineers conducted a technical assessment, which included a calculation of the estimated equipment matrix, necessary measurements and recommendations. As a result, technical designs for each school were prepared. rehabilitated infrastructure assets, and 71 percent are using it to meet various needs for agriculture or other key livelihood activities. Eighty-three percent of households stated that access to irrigation water improved, and more than half of participants stated that their crop productivity increased.

  • Community assets that were protected from natural disasters helped to better secure livelihoods: 77 percent of participants who were involved in the rehabilitation of such assets stated that they perceived their livelihoods to be sufficiently protected from natural disasters.

  • Most of the households that participated in the training activities (90 percent) are currently using the skills gained in practice, with 62 percent receiving additional income.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.