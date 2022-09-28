WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

457.2 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 112,589 cash-based transfers made

22,239 people assisted

Operational Updates

Climate Change Adaptation/Disaster Risk Reduction

• The inception phase of the first WFP and Green Climate Fund joint project in the Kyrgyz Republic – “Climate services and diversification of climate sensitive livelihoods to empower food insecure and vulnerable communities” – is near completion. During the community-level consultations in Osh and Batken provinces, project stakeholders, including local governments, sub-divisions of the state agencies, agricultural extension services and private sector partners were sensitized on the objectives, components and implementation of the project. The stakeholders highlighted the importance and relevance of the project for the communities and agreed on partnership schemes and collaboration networks in support of the Project Steering Committee at the national level. The results of the consultations will inform design of the planned project activities.

School meals and healthy diets

• WFP and its cooperating partners organised nine training sessions to 137 cooks and kitchen workers recruited locally to support the provision of hot meals in 59 schools starting from September. The training aimed to improve knowledge and skills of school cooks on school meals preparation techniques, safety rules, sanitary norms, nutrition standards, menu development principles and other aspects of effective school meals organization. On-the job coaching for school cooks and staff will continue throughout 2022-2023 school year with technical support from WFP, District Educational Departments and Sanitary Epidemiological Services. This ensures that nutritionally balanced and diverse meals are prepared for schoolchildren in safe and hygienic conditions.

• WFP, along with key partners supporting the national school meals programme (including the Food and Agriculture Organization, Mercy Corps and Aga Khan Development Network), held a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Education and Science to outline strategic actions for the development of the national school meals programme. The discussion focused on the sustainability of the programme through (i) increasing parental contributions; (ii) advocating for increased republican budget for school meals; (iii) organising public events in support of school meals; (iv) improving the procurement process, (v) introducing digital solutions, among others. Partners agreed to submit a joint action plan to the Ministry of Education and Science to further improve the national school meals programme.