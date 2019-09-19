WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

8,222 people assisted in August 2019

181 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 72,861 cash-based transfers made

Operational Updates

• In August, WFP implemented the “Purchase for Progress” pilot project to increase market opportunities for target smallholders and to support local economic development, national food security and the domestic production of staple foods through procuring food from amongst vulnerable smallholders. WFP competitively selected milling company “Dan-Azyk” in Osh province to participate in this project. Consequently, Dan-Azyk purchased wheat from WFP target smallholder farmers in Kara-Suu, Nookat and Aravan districts and used this wheat to produce fortified wheat flour for WFP project distribution. One hundred mt of wheat were purchased from local smallholder farmers by the milling company.

• WFP signed grant agreements with four local self governments to transfer mini-processing equipment, under the funding from the Government of Japan, to support local food security and nutrition interventions focusing on vulnerable households. These target communities will be able to reduce their post-harvest losses and improve their value-added production using wool processing, fruit and vegetable drying, and canning equipment.

• On 21 August, WFP’s School Feeding Programme had a meeting with the Director of the non-governmental organization (NGO) ‘Good Neighbors International’, based in the Republic of Korea, to discuss their joint project of a school-based bakery and greenhouse in Chuy Province. The project envisages the opening of a local bakery in the village of Kamyshanovka which will produce products for the entire village and may distribute their bakery products to neighboring villages. This project will create additional jobs for those in the community.

• Throughout August the WFP Representative had a series of meetings, including a courtesy meeting with the Ambassador of China to the Kyrgyz Republic, and a meeting with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Kyrgyz Republic, to discuss further collaboration and partnerships. WFP is organizing a dedicated field visit for the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Talas province in mid-September.