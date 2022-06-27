WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

501 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 52,000 cash assistance provided

64,241 people assisted in April 2022

Operational Updates

Climate Change Adaptation/Disaster Risk Reduction

• WFP in collaboration with the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic, has finalized a series of disaster risk reduction (DRR) related feasibility studies to inform strengthening of the national disaster risk management system. The studies produced a comprehensive assessment of the national mechanisms for disaster risk monitoring, vulnerability mapping and analysis, implementation of the DRR tree planting projects, disaster preparedness training programmes for the population, integration of DRR-related microinsurance products and other thematic issues. Mid-term assessment of the national DRR strategy were also completed with partners. The results of the studies were presented to a wide range of stakeholders during the workshop held on 26 April 2022. The outcomes of these studies will be further finalised into a set of coherent measures to be implemented by the MES and partners.

Smallholder support and cash transfers

• WFP continued supporting the food-insure and vulnerable smallholders, especially women, through the asset creation and human capital building projects in target communities. In April, more than 4,000 food insecure families from over 70 rural settlements benefited from the projects by receiving food or cash assistance to address their immediate food needs. The smallholders also gained practical knowledge and skills through on-the-job training on various agricultural, food processing and marketing techniques as well as on emergency preparedness and safety standards with the purpose to enhance their food security and nutrition through improved productivity, better livelihoods, and community resilience to shocks.

Social protection

• WFP handed over 75 sets of office equipment and multi-functional units to the national partners - Ministry of Labour, Social Security, and Migration (MLSSM) and State Agency for Civil Service and Local Self-Government Affairs to facilitate the process of digitalization of the national Social Passport system. The equipment will be used by the regional district representatives of the partners to develop a digital database of vulnerable low-income families that will improve data security and targeting of low-income families.