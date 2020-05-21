WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

37,629 people assisted in April 2020

1,034 mt of food assistance distributed

US$0 cash-based transfers made

Operational Updates

• On 28 April, President Jeenbekov signed a decree to extend the state of emergency in Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad cities and for At-Bashi district until 11 May 2020. Internal roadblocks in the city of Bishkek were removed. The government announced the phased resumption of economic activity starting from 1May, 11 May, and 21 May.

• More than 53,000 primary school children around the country will receive up to 4 kg of wheat flour as a take-home ration. WFP has agreed with the Ministry of Education and Science to utilize the food stocks which are unused at schoolsdue to the school closure to provide additional support to the rural families in the face of the crisis.

• WFP, with funding from the Swiss Embassy implements an emergency food assistanceproject in support of vulnerable people living in 22 social inpatient institutions - the elderly, people with disabilities (PwD) and orphans. The total number of beneficiaries is about 3,200, including 1,140 women and 1,978 people with disabilities.

• In April under Strategic Outcome 2, WFP together with the Ministry of Labour and Social Development completed distribution of 1,033 MT of food rations to 33,135 beneficiaries for their participation in various WFP community projects. The unified ration distributed was 150 KG of fortified wheat flour and 15 litres of vegetable oil per family.

• For resilience strengthening of vulnerable communities, under Strategic Outcome 3, in April WFP reviewed and approved 45 disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation projects to create and rehabilitate 55 community assets. These projects will benefit close to 4,000 vulnerable beneficiaries.

• WFP has assumed the leading role in coordinating the Food Security sectorial working groups on behalf of development partners in support of the Government. In this capacity, WFP continues to advocate for the food security needs and priorities related to COVID-19 response in the country.

• WFP continues to provide assistance to government and partners in monitoring the food security situation, through regular price monitoring, household poverty surveys, update of the socio-economic situation with focus on food security and nutrition in order to inform the response interventions.