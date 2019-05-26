WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

55,594 people assisted in April 2019

67 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 54,917 cash-based transfers made

US$ 0 six months (May-October 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In April, WFP with the Ministry of Education and Science (MoES) of the Kyrgyz Republic and Mercy Corps, together with partner UN Agencies, developed training modules and study materials for capacity building of school cooks and kitchen staff. In accordance with the requirements of the MoES, the working group developed a 324-hour curriculum for professional training and a 72-hour curriculum for the retraining of school cooks. The graduates will receive state certificates and will be able to work as school cooks in any school within the country.

• Between 01 and 02 April, WFP hosted the first meeting of the Technical Working Group on Livelihood and Resilience Building Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)+ region (Iran, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Armenia). The objective of the technical working group is to provide a forum to effectively facilitate information sharing, promote learning and enhance coordination on livelihood and resilience-building efforts among WFP offices in the concerned countries. As part of the coordination efforts, WFP organized a field visit to Kochkor district, Naryn province.

• Between 04 and 05 April, WFP organized the field visit of the United Nations Resident Coordinator (UN RC), Dr. Ozonnia Ojielo, to Naryn province. Accompanied by the WFP Representative, the UN RC visited WFP activities including two pilot schools of the school meals optimization programme, support to smallholder farmers through vocational training, a disaster risk mitigation project, and food and wool processing mini-workshops. The RC was impressed by WFP’s field presence working for the most vulnerable, and particularly appreciated WFP’s training focusing on employment promotion.

• On 09 April, WFP and partner UN Agencies provided support in organizing the Development Dialogue on Health Emergency Preparedness in the Kyrgyz Republic. During the Dialogue, participants touched upon the issues of emergency preparedness and building the capacity of the health sector, mass casualty management, as well as on how emergency preparedness can benefit the overall population.