29 May 2018

WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Brief, April 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Apr 2018
preview
Download PDF (565.79 KB)

Operational Updates

  • On 16 April, WFP, amongst other UN agencies, participated in a planning workshop of the second phase of the “Cross-border cooperation for sustainable peace and development” project. A teleconference was organized with UN cross-border project team in Tajikistan to agree on joint plan of activities. First coordination meeting between the teams has been scheduled for 15-16 May, to be held in Dushanbe.

  • On April 17, WFP Country Director met with the World Bank Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic and discussed issues of strategic coordination and cooperation. The World Bank expressed their interest in rolling out the optimized school meals to higher school grades and support to the Cost of the Diet study, collaborating in the activity and towards resource mobilization.

  • In April, the Ministry of Education and Science recommended 85 schools for launching preparation works for the 6th round of capacity strengthening and school meals improvement activities. This will include the renovation and provision of equipment for school kitchens, activities to enhance nutrition and quality of the meals.

  • In April, WFP conducted two programmatic meetings in Bishkek and Osh involving more than 270 school directors and local authorities. The meetings were chaired by the Ministry of Education and Science, and the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic.
    General information on the optimising school meals programme, as well as detailed roadmap for organization of meals, safety and hygiene requirements were presented. Each pilot school reported on the current progress within resource mobilization and further actions required to launch hot meals in September 2018. Mercy Corps and the Social and Industrial Food Institute, as main programme partners, were also in attendance to the meeting in Bishkek.

  • On 27 April, WFP and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The MoU will serve as a legal framework for WFP to commence its Country Strategic Plan (CSP) implementation (which had already been endorsed by the Prime Minister in November 2017).

