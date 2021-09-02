U.S. Provides More than $1 Million in Medical Equipment for the Fight Against COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan

For Immediate Release Thursday, September 2, 2021 The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) handed over medical equipment to five hospitals and three family medicine centers in Bishkek, Chuy and Osh oblasts. Oxygen concentrators, mobile x-ray machines, freezers and other equipment have already been installed and are used to diagnose and treat COVID-19 patients in key “red zones.” The total value of the equipment is approximately $1.1 million.

In total, the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital, the National Hospital, Bishkek City Hospital #1, Chui Regional Hospital, Osh City Clinical Hospital, the Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological surveillance, and three family medicine centers received almost 500 pieces of equipment and accompanying spare parts. The equipment included laryngoscopes, mobile digital x-ray machines, ultra-low temperature freezers, high-volume oxygen concentrators, autoclaves, centrifuges, and other critical equipment.

According to the Chief Doctor of the National Hospital, Doctor Toktobay Maanaev, some of the equipment, like the mobile x-ray machines, are available to medical staff and patients for the first time. “This machine is very critical for providing chest x-rays to severely ill patients without the need to transport them,” said Doctor Maanaev.

The eight locations for this equipment were selected in close consultation with the Kyrgyz Ministry of Health and the recipient hospitals in order to provide assistance to the maximum number of sick patients.

During the formal handover ceremony, USAID/Kyrgyz Republic Acting Mission Director Keith Simmons thanked the National Hospital doctors and staff for their tireless efforts to support patients. “We’re happy to support you and provide this equipment, but they work only with your skill and dedication,” said Keith Simmons.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Kyrgyz Republic in March 2020, USAID has provided more than $5 million in COVID-19-related support. These funds have been used to procure personal protective equipment, upgrade labs, improve health information systems, and train more than 4,000 Kyrgyz medical professionals. USAID has also led COVID-19 prevention campaigns to dispel myths and misinformation about COVID-19.