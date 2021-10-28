United States donates a quarter million Pfizer vaccines to the Kyrgyz Republic

For Immediate Release

Today, the United States delivered 259,740 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the Kyrgyz Republic. This shipment was made possible through COVAX, a global initiative to support equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccines are a part of the ongoing support the U.S. has provided the Kyrgyz Republic since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

“Together we must continue to take the offensive against COVID-19,” declared U.S. Charge D’Affaires (CDA) Sonata Coulter, at a welcome ceremony attended by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Zhaparov, Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beyshenaliev, Kyrgyz officials and the Heads of Diplomatic Missions of major COVAX contributors Japan, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. International support for COVAX was essential to the delivery of the special syringes and the ultra-low temperature freezers required for storing the Pfizer vaccine.

“Today’s vaccine donation, along with U.S. financial support for the Kyrgyz vaccination campaign will help ensure that anyone in the Kyrgyz Republic who wants a safe and effective vaccine, can receive one,” said CDA Coulter.

“We express our deep gratitude for the vaccine provided as part of the program aimed at countering COVID-19. Kyrgyzstan highly appreciates the cooperation and assistance of the international community” said the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Zhaparov.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, through USAID and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), the United States has provided more than $9 million in equipment and technical support to help the Kyrgyz Republic prevent, detect, and treat COVID-19.

This support has been used to procure personal protective equipment and medical supplies, upgrade laboratories, train public health and medical professionals, as well as to support vaccination efforts in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The United States will continue to partner with the Kyrgyz Republic to end the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigate its devastating social and economic impacts, and improve preparedness to respond to future outbreaks.