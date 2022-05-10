TİKA Provided Food Aid to 3000 Families in Kyrgyzstan

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided food aid to 3000 families around Kyrgyzstan in cooperation with the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Red Crescent Society of Kyrgyzstan, and several NGOs as part of its Ramadan programs for 2022.

As part of its Ramadan programs, TİKA delivered 3000 food parcels containing staples such as dates, pasta, vegetable oil, flour, rice, tea, and sugar to families in all parts of Kyrgyzstan in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan, the Red Crescent Society of Kyrgyzstan, and several NGOs.

Kudaibergen Bazarbaev, Minister of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic, commented on TİKA’s Ramadan activities and stated that they were grateful to Türkiye for its meaningful support and that this year, they delivered food aid to families in need in all parts of Kyrgyzstan in cooperation with TİKA.

Marat Kachkynbekov, Strategic Development and International Relations Consultant at the Red Crescent Society of Kyrgyzstan, noted that they were pleased to work in cooperation with TİKA in the Ramadan food aid project this year, as in last year, and that they were grateful to TİKA.

TİKA aimed to increase the joy of Ramadan in Kyrgyzstan in partnership with several NGOs, such as Association of Meskhetian Turks of Kyrgyzstan, the Uyghur Alliance Association, the Kyrgyz Society for the Blind and Deaf, the Ruka v Ruke Autism Association, and Umut-Nadezhda Children's Rehabilitation Center.

Reaching families in various regions through members of the Parliament, who represent the Kyrgyz people, TİKA shared the abundance of Ramadan with hundreds of families in cooperation with MP Dastan Cumabekov in Talas, the Dungan Association and MP Karim Khanjeza in Chuy, and MP Mirgul Temirbaeva in Leylek, Batken.