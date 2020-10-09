Secretary-General, concerned about Protests Following Elections in Kyrgyz Republic, Urges All Actors to Refrain from Violence

SG/SM/20327

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is concerned about developments in the Kyrgyz Republic, where protests that erupted following the 4 October parliamentary elections continue, with episodes of violence being reported today. The Secretary‑General calls on all actors involved to refrain from violence.

The United Nations stands ready to assist in finding a peaceful resolution of the situation, including through the engagement of the Secretary‑General’s Special Representative for Central Asia, Natalia Gherman.

