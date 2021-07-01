Russian Federation helps World Food Programme to support poor families in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan – The Russian Federation is providing a new batch of in-kind contribution to the World Food Programme (WFP) in Kyrgyzstan, in support of its operations for poor families in need of food assistance.

Some 365 tons of Russian-made fortified vegetable oil are now heading to WFP warehouses in Bishkek and Osh. They will be used as part of food rations for more than 27,000 families living below the poverty line in the country.

Each family will be given 150 kg of fortified wheat flour and 15 litres of vegetable oil to meet their basic food needs while they are participating in more than 500 community projects aimded at improving infrastructure and building resilience against future shocks. Some of the projects include rehabilitating irrigation networks and cropland, forest expansion, and construction of bridges and drainage systems.

The Russian Federation is the largest donor to WFP in the Kyrgyz Republic, in both funding and technical support. During the past 10 years, the Government of Russia – through WFP – has supported citizens of Kyrgyzstan at various levels, from emergency relief and recovery to development and social protection.

Thanks to its support, WFP was able to sustain its operations since the start of COVID-19. And the support is especially critical now as Kyrgyz families cope with the social-economic crisis brought by the pandemic.

