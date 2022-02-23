QRCS provides winterization aid for poor people [EN/AR]

February 23rd, 2022 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has recently implemented winterization projects in several countries, distributing winter-related aid worth $60,000, raised from the donations of benevolent people of Qatar.

A total of 4,646 people benefited from these distributions, as part of the Warm Winter campaign for the year 2020-2021, under the theme “Home Feels Warm”.

In Kyrgyzstan, QRCS and the Red Crescent Society of Kyrgyzstan worked together to distribute charcoal to 684 most vulnerable families, or 3,420 persons, at an average of 0.5 ton per family. Totaling $20,000 in value, this aid was distributed in 7 areas across the country, including Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, and areas remote from regional centers where temperatures fall during the winter.

In Kosovo, winter wear was distributed in cooperation with the Red Cross of Kosovo. At a cost of $20,000, these jackets were purchased from the local market, via a public tender as per the applicable standards. Then, they were distributed to 866 persons in different municipalities of Kosovo.

In cooperation with the Mongolian Red Cross Society (MRCS), nonfood items such as thermal insulation sheets, blankets, and mattresses were distributed to 60 families in six provinces, through the branches of the National Society in rural areas. The distribution points were selected to ensure safe access to the beneficiaries.

The overall objective of these projects was to support the most vulnerable people in wintertime, by providing coal, blankets, mattresses, thermal insulation sheets, and winter wear, for heating their houses, protect their children against diseases related to the cold weather, and be able to invest into better nutrition for their family members instead of purchasing winter supplies.

Special focus was given to the groups most in need, such as families with disabled people, lonely older persons, TB patients, households with one breadwinner, low-income and multi-child families, and families of internal migrant workers.

Donors still have an opportunity to support winterization aid projects in 14 countries, by visiting QRCS’s website (www.qrcs.org.qa), calling donor service hotline (66666346) or home visit (33998898), or making bank transfers to the following bank accounts: QIB (IBAN: QA51QISB000000000110575190014), QIIB (IBAN: QA66QIIB000000001111126666003), QNB (IBAN: QA21QNBA000000000850020196062), or Masraf Al-Rayan (IBAN: QA18MAFR000000000011199980003).

