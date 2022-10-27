Price Monitoring for Food Security in the Kyrgyz Republic, Issue # 60 | 07 October 2022

Situation Update According to the latest mobile vulnerability assessment carried out by UN WFP in August 2022, 21 percent of the country’s population is food insecure. The highest levels of food insecurity were found in Osh сity (33 percent) and in Jalal-Abad province (30 percent). High inflation and growing poverty levels as a result of food crisis may push more households to resorting to food and asset depletion coping strategies, especially in southern provinces, where livelihoods are particularly fragile due to high dependence on remittances from the Russian Federation and border conflicts. However, there are positive indicators in the agriculture sector compared to the previous year, including some improvements in the availability and production of socially significant food commodities. According to the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), from January to September 2022, the self-sufficiency of staple food has improved (due to the increase in local production) by 20 percent for bread products, 103 percent for potatoes, 68 percent for vegetables, 35 percent for meat, 24 percent for milk and dairy products, 14 percent for sugar and 15 percent for vegetable oil.

Notwithstanding the challenges to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and global food crises, in January – September 2022, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Kyrgyz Republic increased by 7.2 percent, compared to the previous year, adding a net 597 billion Kyrgyz Soms (USD 7.3 billion) to the economy. This increase was predominantly driven by the improvements to the service and industry sectors. On the other hand, in September 2022, annual inflation increased reaching 15.5 percent (NBKR) compared to September 2021, among the highest in the EAEU region. Domestic food price inflation also remains high in the Kyrgyz Republic. In January -September 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 18 percent for staple foods, as compared to the same period of 2021. The CPI for fuel and lubricants is estimated to have increased by 36 percent, leading to an increase in transportation costs, which in turn has affected all other prices. Rising food and fuel prices, combined with inflation are eroding the purchasing power of the most vulnerable to access a nutritious diet.

The ban on exports of wheat and sugar expired, and Kazakhstan has restored exports of these products since October 2022. In 2022, a record wheat harvest is expected in the Russian Federation. Yet, despite the increased production and seasonal peak of sales usually taking place in July-August, the Russian Federation continues to export the same amount of wheat as in 2021. It is worth noting that export prices for wheat in Russian Federation have fallen to January 2022 levels. Despite the significant improvement in agriculture production, the Kyrgyz Republic imports dependency remains high: 25 percent for wheat, 65 percent for vegetable oil and 65 percent for sugar (MoA). Out of the imported wheat, vegetable oil and sugar; 95 percent, 68 percent and 10 percent respectively came from the Russian Federation in January—August 2022. In September 2022, the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyz Republic introduced a draft resolution "On the introduction of a temporary ban on the export of certain types of agricultural products from the Kyrgyz Republic" for six months. The document proposes to introduce a temporary ban on the export of wheat and meslin (a mixture of wheat and rye to feed the livestock and poultry) outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the Kyrgyz Republic's need for grain products for 2022 is estimated at 769,100 tons and approximately 75-80 percent of the volume is expected to be covered by domestic production. The Ministry of Agriculture has submitted a draft resolution for public discussion, which states that in order to ensure food security, imported cattle will not be subject to the value added tax until December 2023. To stabilise the market and to support local sugar producers, the Government has also introduced Zero VAT for the import of sugar, raw sugar and vegetable oil.

Fertilizer prices have been rising sharply worldwide and rising input costs could impact next season’s harvest, leading to elevated food prices in the longer run. The Russian Federation is one of the world’s most important exporters of the three major groups of fertilizers – nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, however, its exports are affected by sanctions (World Bank). Globally, fertilizer prices have increased by 300 percent compared to two years ago and by around 15 percent since January 2022, mainly because of surging input costs, supply disruptions, and export restrictions. The WB predicts that fertilizer prices will stay high in the short and medium term (at least for the next two years), due to expectations on energy prices. This is likely to have major impacts on agriculture and food production — and thus food security — around the world and for the Kyrgyz Republic, a country heavily reliant on imported fertilizers as farmers struggle to pay for a key input and face potential supply chain disruptions. Removing the obstacles in relation to the export of Russian fertilizers remains critical. Current restrictions affect 20 percent of global trade and threaten more than 50 percent of fertilizer supply for 24 countries.

Last year, abnormally high temperatures and lack of irrigation water led to significantly lower yields across multiple key crops in the country: wheat (-42 percent), barley (-46 percent), oil crops (-25.4 percent) and sugar beet (-18 percent). This year, favourable weather conditions observed in spring led to an increase in the pace of spring field works; and during June - July months to increased yields. As of 23 September 2022 compared to the same period last year, the production of several crops has increased significantly: two times for barley, 1.6 times for wheat, fruit crops by 5 percent and oil crops by 9 percent. However, these increases are compared to the unfavourable 2021 harvest levels, and thus point at significant improvements and a recovery of wheat and barley production after abnormally dry conditions in the previous year. Rainfall from October to December 2022 is likely to be slightly below average (10-40% possibility of exceeding the median rainfall) across the country.