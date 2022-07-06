Price Monitoring for Food Security in the Kyrgyz Republic, Issue # 56 | 17 June 2022

The developments in Ukraine and its economic consequences continue to affect global grain and energy markets, pushing food and fuel prices higher. While we see stabilization trends and some Q1 positive figures in the Kyrgyz Republic, the situation is volatile and the effects of this remain to be born by the most vulnerable. After significant depreciation in March 2022 (99 KGS per USD compared to 86 KGS in February), as of 17th June, the Kyrgyz Som appreciated by 20 percent against the dollar reaching 79.5 KGS per USD.

Notwithstanding the challenges for the Kyrgyz economy to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, some improvements were observed in early 2022. In January – May 2022, monthly Global Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 5.7 percent, compared to the previous year, adding a net 270 billion Kyrgyz Soms (USD 3.2 billion) to the economy. IMF is projecting that GDP will increase by 2.8 percent this year. On the other hand, In May 2022, annual inflation was at 14 percent (NBKR) compared to May 2021, the highest in the region. High inflation reduces the purchasing power of households, thus hindering their access to a nutritious diet.

Increasing geopolitical risks in the world and the region have already begun to negatively impact the recovery in the Kyrgyz Republic, most notably seen in rising consumer prices. In January – May 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 12.8 percent for all goods and services and by 16.7 percent for staple foods, as compared to January – May 2021. As reported by the Government, in March 2022, in the state reserve there are still five-month national stocks of vegetable oil, three-month stocks of sugar and 60,000 tons of wheat flour.

Due to the events in Ukraine, the sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation and the related destabilization of global and regional markets, importing commodities to the Kyrgyz Republic could be potentially harder this year. The CPI for fuel and lubricants is estimated to have increased by 51 percent, leading to an increase of transportation costs, which in turn has impacted all other prices.

Both the Russian Federation and Kazakhstan have posed export bans on wheat and sugar, with quotas provided to the EAEU states, including the Kyrgyz Republic. These restrictions, introduced until June, could be subject to re-consideration, as the situation unfolds.

Despite the record wheat harvest expected in the Russian Federation in 2022, Russian regulators continue to tightly control grain exports, fearing re-export, and may extend the restrictions on supplies to the EAEU. The Kyrgyz Republic has a high dependency on imports: 30 percent for wheat, 84 percent for vegetable oil and 37 percent for sugar. Out of the imported wheat, vegetable oil and sugar, 95 percent, 81 percent and 99 percent respectively come from the Russian Federation. The Government has prepared a decree for the Cabinet of Ministers on the introduction of a temporary ban starting from 15 February until 15 August 2022 on the export of wheat, wheat flour, sugar, vegetable oil, eggs and feed crops from the Kyrgyz Republic to other countries outside the EAEU, to ensure the food security of the country, prevent critical shortages of food and promptly respond to internal and external threats to the food market. To stabilise the market, the Government has introduced Zero VAT for the import of sugar and vegetable oil.

Fertilizer prices have been rising sharply worldwide and rising input costs could impact next season’s harvest, leading to elevated food prices in the longer run. The Russian Federation is one of the world’s most important exporters of the three major groups of fertilizers – nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, but its exports are affected by sanctions. Globally, fertilizer prices have increased by 230 percent since May 2020 and by almost 30 percent since January 2022, mainly because of surging input costs, supply disruptions, and export restrictions. This is likely to have major impacts on agriculture and food production—and thus food security—around the world as farmers struggle to pay for a key input and face potential supply disruptions. Current restrictions affect 20 percent of global trade and threaten more than 50 percent of fertilizer supply for 24 countries.

Last year, abnormally high temperatures and lack of irrigation water led to significant lower yields across multiple key crops: wheat (-42 percent), barley (-46 percent), oil crops (-25.4 percent), sugar beet (-18 percent) and melons (-14 percent). This year, favourable weather conditions observed in April led to an increase in the pace of spring field works. Thus, as of 13 June 2022, the planting areas increased slightly compared to the previous year, more specifically +3 percent for potatoes, +9 percent for barley, +9.5 percent for cotton, and +4 percent for oil crops (sunflower, cotton and safflower). Yet, according to the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, rainfall from May to July 2022 is likely to be below average conditions, with only a 10-30 percent possibility remaining of exceeding the median rainfall across the country. In the same period, above average temperatures are forecasted (with an 80 percent possibility of exceeding median temperature). Above average temperatures may lead to flash floods and landslides caused by earlier than normal snowmelt that could result in crop damage in the next coming months. After last year losses, the resilience of smallholder farmers may be further challenged if abnormal dryness is also experienced this year, due to forecasted lower rainfall and higher temperatures.