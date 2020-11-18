Price Monitoring for Food Security in the Kyrgyz Republic, Issue 27 | 20 October—04 November 2020

This issue of the Price Monitoring Bulletin is prepared based on the operational daily food price data collected by the National Statistics Committee from 18 markets across the country and disaggregated at province level as the average value (Chuy province - Tokmok, Kara-Balta; Osh province - Osh, Uzgen, Kara-Suu and Nookat; Talas province - Talas and Manas; Naryn province - Naryn and Chaek; Batken province - Batken and Isfana; Jalal-Abad province - Jalal-Abad, Toktogul and Kerben; Yssyk-Kul province - Karakol and Balykchy; and Bishkek city). This is a secondary data analysis.

Highlights

SITUATION UPDATE: Since March 2020, the COVID-19 global pandemic and its resulting negative impacts on the global economy have led to a recession in the economies of many countries, including the Kyrgyz Republic. In addition, the recent political instability is likely to further contribute to the deterioration of the economy. The situation in regard to COVID-19 worsened in the country in October 2020 rising to 495 COVID-19 cases on 4 November, suggesting a second wave has begun. Compared to the same period last year, the Kyrgyz Republic’s GDP decreased by 6 percent totaling 400 billion Kyrgyz soms. Negative trends were observed in the construction, wholesale and retail trade economic sectors. Compared to the same period last year, the largest share (44.8 percent) of GDP fell within the goods production sectors, including processing industries (22.3 percent), agriculture (15.4 percent) and construction (7.1 percent). These sectors are the main employers in the country — with agriculture sector employing 18 percent of the population, the trade sector at 16 percent, and the construction, manufacturing industry sectors at 11.8 percent. Compared to the same period last year, the Consumer Price Index, which measures price inflation, increased by 5.6 percent for all goods and services and by 11 percent for staple foods (cereals, meat, fish, milk and dairy products, fruits and vegetables). The Government continues to monitor and stabilize food markets across the country through establishing price controls on 11 essential food items and regulating import and export volumes.

The following section discusses the average prices for the two weeks from 20 October to 4 November 2020 in comparison to the previous two weeks, the monthly average of February 2020 (before the COVID-19 outbreak began in the country), the previous month’s average (September 2020) and the monthly average in October 2019. The weekly monitoring of food prices reveals the fluctuations of several commodities with significant increase of potato prices:

• WHEAT: During the weeks from 20 October to 4 November 2020, the national retail prices of wheat increased by 1 percent from the previous two week’s levels reaching an average price of 22.64 KGS/Kg. As of 4 November 2020, the highest price of wheat was observed in Jalal-Abad and Batken provinces (24 KGS/Kg) and the lowest price was in Talas province (17 KGS/Kg). The rise in the average national prices was in line with an increase of the wheat export prices in the Russian Federation. Compared to September 2020 and February 2020, the prices were 5 percent and 19 percent higher, respectively. The prices were 26 percent higher compared to October 2019, an increase higher than normal annual price fluctuations.

• WHEAT FLOUR (1st grade): The national retail prices of wheat flour have stood at a national price average of 39.50 KGS/Kg and continued to remain stable from the previous two week’s levels. As of 4 November 2020, the highest price was in Bishkek city, Batken and Osh provinces (40 KGS/Kg) and the lowest was in Naryn province (35 KGS/Kg). Prices remained unchanged compared to September, while they were 18 percent higher than February 2020 levels. However, the prices were 28 percent higher compared to October 2019, an increase significantly above normal annual price fluctuations. The stability of wheat and wheat flour price is critical as it remains one of the most consumed staples in the country.

• POTATOES: The national retail prices of potatoes continued to grow by 8 percent from the previous two week’s levels, reaching a national average of 24.41 KGS/Kg. As of 4 November 2020, the highest price was observed in Bishkek city and Batken province (26 KGS/Kg), while the lowest price was in Yssyk-Kul province (19 KGS/Kg). Compared to September 2020 and February 2020, prices were 16 percent and 11 percent higher, respectively. The prices were 23 percent higher compared to October 2019, with above normal seasonal price fluctuations.

• OIL (COOKING): From 23 September to 4 November, the national retail prices of vegetable oil increased by 2 percent from the previous week’s levels (126.82 KGS/Kg), reaching the highest value of all time. As of 4 November 2020, the highest price was in Batken province (131 KGS/kg) and the lowest in Chuy province (117 KGS/kg). The Kyrgyz Republic has a high import dependency on vegetable oil due to its low internal production and low capacity for processing of oil seeds. The increasing trend of vegetable oil prices is caused by growing export prices in the Russian Federation, attributed to unfavorable weather conditions, a consequently lower harvest and the depreciation of the Russian ruble against the US dollar.

Compared to September 2020 and February 2020, the prices were 21 percent and 33 percent higher, respectively. The prices were 35 percent higher compared to October 2019, an increase significantly higher than normal annual price fluctuations.

• SUGAR: The national retail prices of sugar grew by 1 percent from the previous week’s levels, reaching an average price of 53.13 KGS/Kg. The increase in sugar prices was in line with global trends, while a historic global and national price correlation was observed. As of 4 November 2020, the highest price was observed in Batken province (56 KGS/Kg), while the lowest price was in Chuy province (49 KGS/Kg). The prices of sugar were 5 percent and 29 percent higher than September and February 2020 levels, respectively. The sugar prices increased by 23 percent compared to October 2019, an increase above normal annual price fluctuations.

• MEAT (BEEF and MUTTON): During the weeks from 20 October to 4 November 2020, the national retail prices of meat increased by 1 percent for beef and by 1 percent for mutton compared to the previous two week’s levels, leading to an average price of 401.08 KGS/Kg for beef and 387.85 KGS/Kg for mutton. As of 4 November 2020, the highest price for beef was observed in Bishkek city (410 KGS/Kg) while the highest price for mutton was in Osh province (419 KGS/Kg). The prices for beef increased by 8 percent and the price for mutton by 7 percent compared to September levels and by 15 percent and 21 percent compared to February 2020, respectively. The prices of beef and mutton were 17 percent and 24 percent higher, respectively, compared to October 2019, an increase above normal annual price fluctuations.

EXCHANGE RATE: During the two weeks from 20 October to 4 November 2020, the Kyrgyz som depreciated by almost 3 percent from 81.20 KGS to 84 KGS per 1 USD, the Russian ruble depreciated from 77.78 RUB to 80 RUB per 1 USD and the Kazakh tenge depreciated from 429 KZT to 433 KZT per 1 USD. However, these currencies depreciated by 20 percent, 19 percent and 14 percent, respectively, against the US dollar since the beginning of March 2020, according to the exchange rate of the National Bank. Lower remittances levels were among the factors affecting the weakening of the external position of the Kyrgyz som. During the February-July 2020 period, remittances decreased by 9 percent compared to the same period in 2019. The recent political unrest and related uncertainty also contributed to the weakening of the national currency. Currency movements are one of the main driving forces of the retail prices of imported basic food commodities including wheat, vegetable oil and sugar.

GLOBAL OIL PRICES: Since the beginning of 2020, crude oil prices have slumped dramatically following the lockdowns, travel restrictions and the decline in consumer demand with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, further impacting the global economy. According to global forecasts, the full recovery of oil demand levels may not take place until 2022. During the weeks from 19 October to 2 November 2020, global oil prices dropped amid concerns that a recovery in fuel demand could be derailed by a rise in the pace of coronavirus infections around the world. The pandemic may force countries to reinstitute lockdown measures that will slow economic growth and curb energy demand. While fuel demand has recovered from an almost 30 percent drop in April after countries around the world imposed strict lockdowns, the usage of oil is still below pre-pandemic levels. WTI prices decreased from 40.69 USD per barrel to 36.60 USD per barrel, while Brent prices decreased from 41.29 USD per barrel to 37.78 USD per barrel. As of 2 November, both WTI and Brent prices remained 22 percent and 28 percent lower, respectively, than March 2020 levels.

AVAILABILITY: Since the last price monitoring issue, the availability of wheat and wheat flour improved overall in Yssyk-Kul, Chuy, Naryn and slightly in Osh provinces. Thirty-five districts showed good levels of availability though the situation was critical in Aksy and Bazar-Korgon (Jalal-Abad), Alay (Osh), Bakay-Ata (Talas) and Yssyk-Ata (Chuy) districts. Considering the prevalence of poverty and the share of income spent on food by the poor that may affect their access to food, particular attention should be devoted to districts in Jalal-Abad province as insufficient availability may further hinder the ability of the poor to consume wheat and wheat flour. In the past two weeks, the availability of vegetable oil was sufficient in seventeen districts and insufficient in most districts in Osh and Chuy provinces. Stock levels improved in Batken and slightly in Jalal-Abad provinces while they decreased in Talas and Yssyk-Kul provinces. In light of the poverty rates and the share of income spent on food, the most dramatic situation was observed in Yssyk-Kul province where the poor already spend 86 percent of their income on food. The availability of sugar was ‘insufficient’ or ‘severely insufficient’ in thirty-two provinces. Compared to the previous two weeks, stock levels decreased in Chuy, Yssyk-Kul and Batken provinces and slightly increased in Talas, Jalal-Abad, Naryn and Osh provinces, although the situation remained critical. Indeed, considering the poverty rates, particular attention should be devoted to Leilek district and the ‘severely insufficient’ levels in Naryn and Jalal-Abad provinces, where 28 percent and 27 percent of their respective populations were living below the national poverty line and spending 51 percent and 59 percent, respectively, of their income on food.