Price Monitoring for Food Security in the Kyrgyz Republic, Issue 24 | 09 September 2020

SITUATION UPDATE: Since March 2020, the COVID-19 global pandemic has pushed countries to adopt restrictive measures, including the closure of borders.

Since the dramatic increase of COVID-19 cases in country in July 2020, the situation is now slightly improving (71 daily cases on 10 September). The economic recovery of the Kyrgyz Republic is still largely influenced by external economic conditions and factors that have come about against the background of measures to counter the spread of the coronavirus infection. Despite the gradual recovery of economic activity in the world, the situation remains uncertain. It is expected that the return of economies to pre-crisis levels will take longer than previously predicted. The indicators of the real sector of the economy of the Kyrgyz Republic continue to be in the negative zone, reaching their lowest values over the past few years. The dynamics of inflation is continuing its downward trend despite intensified disinflationary factors. As of 14 August 2020, the annual inflation rate fell to 4.9 percent after reaching its peak in April of this year.

The downward trend of inflation is being driven by weak domestic demand along with the saturation of the market with seasonal goods and the relative stabilization of the national currency. The availability of staple food commodities has remained stable in the country due to its membership within the EAEU and its existing regional export bans.