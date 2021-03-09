Over 4 tonnes of medical supplies arrive in Kyrgyzstan to equip COVID-19 response

With financial support from the United Kingdom and the United Nations COVID-19 Response and Recovery Multi-Partner Trust Fund, WHO delivered over 4 tonnes of medical supplies to Kyrgyzstan to support the Government’s COVID-19 response. The delivery included essential medicines and devices, such as blood glucose meters and machines to regulate air pressure during the use of breathing support.

The supplies will be distributed to all hospitals across the country, in line with priorities and needs. All the materials meet WHO quality and safety standards to keep frontline health care workers and patients safe, while preventing the spread of COVID-19. The cargo was shipped from the WHO regional logistics hub in Dubai, at a cost of more than US$ 260 000.

During the handover ceremony, Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev expressed his gratitude to the United Nations representatives and to the British Ambassador for supporting and strengthening the country’s COVID-19 response. The British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Charles Garrett noted that the pandemic demonstrated effective cooperation between the United Kingdom and the Ministry of Health and Social Development of the Kyrgyz Republic and other national partners involved in the response to COVID-19.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan Ozonnia Ojielo and WHO Representative to Kyrgyzstan Nazira Artykova emphasized that the United Nations remains committed to supporting the Government’s efforts to strengthen its preparedness for and response to COVID-19 and beyond.