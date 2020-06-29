OSCE media representative concerned by restriction to media freedom in the law on Manipulation of Information in Kyrgyzstan

Vienna, 29 June 2020 – The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Harlem Désir, expressed his concern today about the recently passed law on the Manipulation of Information in Kyrgyzstan.

”I am concerned that the law on the Manipulation of Information, which the Jogorku Kenesh (the Parliament) passed on 25 June, may result in undue restrictions to freedom of media,” Désir said. “I share the concern of the authorities to combat the dissemination of false information related to the current health crisis. However, vague legal definitions will not provide media and social media users with the necessary legal certainty in order to foresee the consequences of their activities. Furthermore the regulation of online content by an ‘authorized state body’ may, in the absence of a clear mechanism and due process, seriously restrict freedom of expression. My Office is therefore preparing a review of the law, which I will make available to the authorities,” Désir added.

The Representative recalled the joint statement, published on 19 March, together with David Kaye, UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, and Edison Lanza, IACHR Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression, on the COVID-19 related legislations affecting freedom of expression, which emphasized that: “Human health depends not only on readily accessible health care. It also depends on access to accurate information about the nature of the threats and the means to protect oneself, one’s family, and one’s community”. The Representative and the two Special Rapporteurs also stated that: “The right of access to information means that governments must be making exceptional efforts to protect the work of journalists. Journalism serves a crucial function at a moment of public health emergency, particularly when it aims to inform the public of critical information and monitors government actions.”

The draft Law on Manipulation of Information was passed by the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan on 25 June. Upon its adoption, national media rights organizations called upon the authorities to repeal the law.

