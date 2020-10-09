OSCE Chairmanship appeals to all parties to refrain from violence and calls for a peaceful solution to the current situation in Kyrgyzstan

VIENNA/TIRANA, 9 October 2020 – The Albanian Chairmanship has issued a call for unity in Kyrgyzstan, noting its concern with the worsening situation. “We call on all political leaders and on the citizens of Kyrgyzstan to refrain from violence and act in the interest of maintaining stability in the country.”

Albania’s OSCE Chairmanship encouraged a peaceful solution to be pursued within the framework of the constitution and existing national legislation.

The Chairmanship will continue to follow developments closely.

Contacts

Communication and Media Relations Section

OSCE Secretariat

Phone: + 43 676 71 74 592

press@osce.org

Andris Stastoli

Minister Counsellor

Permanent Mission of Albania to International Organizations in Vienna

Phone: +43 676 7167312

andris.stastoli@osce.org