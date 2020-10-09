Kyrgyzstan

OSCE Chairmanship appeals to all parties to refrain from violence and calls for a peaceful solution to the current situation in Kyrgyzstan

VIENNA/TIRANA, 9 October 2020 – The Albanian Chairmanship has issued a call for unity in Kyrgyzstan, noting its concern with the worsening situation. “We call on all political leaders and on the citizens of Kyrgyzstan to refrain from violence and act in the interest of maintaining stability in the country.”

Albania’s OSCE Chairmanship encouraged a peaceful solution to be pursued within the framework of the constitution and existing national legislation.

The Chairmanship will continue to follow developments closely.

