Officers of the Ministry for Emergency Situations of Kyrgyz Republic improved their capacity in the use of GIS technologies and mapping in emergencies

From 23 to 27 May 2022 the Center jointly with a partner – British non-governmental organization MapAction for the first time conducted the training for officers of MES of Kyrgyz Republic on the use of GIS technologies and mapping in emergencies in hybrid mode.

The event was attended by 21 officers of Central Office and territorial departments of MES of Kyrgyzstan.

The MapAction experts prepared in-depth detailed course with presentations and videomaterials on using all tools and capabilities of the software QGIS. Based on the results of daily quizzes and simulation task implementation, the participants awarded the certificates on successful completion of advanced mapping and GIS training course.

Besides, the Head of the Department for ES monitoring and forecasting of the MES KR Mr. Daurbek Sakyev visited the training and highly appreciated efforts that were taken to improve the capacity of MES officers, he also expressed the readiness to facilitate conducting of an advanced training in 2023.

Totally, since 2019 the Center together with MapAction have conducted 11 trainings on the use of GIS technologies, more than 260 officers of Emergency Authorities of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan were trained.