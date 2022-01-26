New delivery pushes total U.S. COVID vaccine donation to 450,000 doses

On January 22, the United States delivered an additional 149,760 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to the Kyrgyz Republic as part of its continued pandemic assistance. This donation was delivered through COVAX, an initiative to support equitable global access to COVID-19 vaccines.

“These safe and effective vaccines give our immune systems the power to resist severe COVID infections. The United States will continue to support the people of Kyrgyz Republic with vaccines and funding to make sure they are available to everyone in the country,” said U.S. Charge d’Affaires Sonata Coulter.

In total, the United States has now donated more than 450,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to the Kyrgyz Republic, since its first delivery in October 2021.

“Thanks to the support of the U.S. Government and other international partners, vaccines are available to everyone in Kyrgyzstan. I urge all Kyrgyzstanis to get vaccinated as soon as possible in order to protect themselves and their loved ones from the severe course of the disease. World practice has shown that vaccination is one of the most effective methods of combating COVID-19” said deputy Minister of Health Bekturganov Uluk-Bek.

According to the official statistics, over 40,000 people are fully vaccinated with the U.S.-manufactured Pfizer vaccine and more than 62,000 Kyrgyzstanis have received at least one dose.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the people of the United States have provided more than $9 million to help the Kyrgyz Republic to prevent, detect, and treat COVID-19. Funding has also been used to procure protective equipment and medical supplies, upgrade laboratories, and train public health professionals.