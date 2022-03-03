Monthly Price Monitoring for Food Security in the Kyrgyz Republic, Issue # 50 | 11 February 2022 [EN/RU]

Situation Update

The cumulative effect of high food prices (both global and national), lower food availability and a rise in fuel prices are expected to drive up consumer prices in the first half of 2022. The poorest households, who already spend 65 percent of their income on food, will be the most affected, with their food basket now costing significantly more.

The economic recovery in the Kyrgyz Republic is slow and the economy remains well below pre-pandemic levels. In January 2022, monthly GDP increased by 1 percent, compared to the previous year, adding a net 37 billion Kyrgyz soms (USD 440 million) to the economy. This increase was predominantly driven by improvements in the service sector and formal remittances (16 percent increase in 2021, equating to USD 2.2 billion). Nonetheless, growth projections for the economy remain positive for 2022, ranging from 5 percent (by ADB) to over 6 percent (Ministry of Economy and Commerce).

A major concern is the continued increase in prices. In January 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 11 percent for all goods and services and by 13 percent for staple foods, as compared to January 2021. It is worth noting that the Government’s imported the key food commodities last year in a bid to stabilise prices, which helped prevent a further deterioration of food prices (wheat, vegetable oil and sugar were purchased for a cumulative sum of KGS 1.8 billion or USD 21.2 million). The CPI for fuel and lubricants is estimated to have increased by 72 percent, leading to an increase of transportation costs, which in turn affected all other prices. The abnormally high temperatures last summer and the lack of irrigation water led to lower yields across multiple key crops: wheat (-42 percent) barley (-46 percent), oil crops (-25.4 percent), sugar beet (-18 percent) and melons (-14 percent).

The Government continues to monitor and stabilize food markets across the country through price controls on 11 essential food items and to regulate import and export volumes. The Antimonopoly Agency is continuing to monitor fuel and lubricant prices and issue recommendations to prevent a further increase in prices.

The following section discusses average prices for the four weeks from 14 January to 11 February 2022, in comparison to the previous four weeks in 2021/2022, the monthly average in February 2020 (before the COVID-19 outbreak began in the country) and the annual average of February 2021.