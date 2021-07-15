Kyrgyzstan + 1 more
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan - Floods and landslides (Meteo KTNET, UZHYDROMET, CatNat, media) (ECHO Daily Flash 15 July 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting western Kyrgyzstan and the neighbouring eastern Uzbekistan since 12 July, triggering landslides, mudslides, causing rivers overflow (in particular the Kasansay River) and floods, that have resulted in casualties and damage.
- Media report, as of 15 July, 15 fatalities across both countries, of which eight in the Namangan Region (Uzbekistan) and seven in the Aksy District (Kyrgyzstan) due to landslides and mudslides occurred on 12-13 July. Moreover, eight missing people, several damaged houses, roads and bridges were reported in the same District in Kyrgyzstan. In addition, six people were reported injured across the Namangan Region in Uzbekistan.
- Over the next 24 hours, drier conditions are forecast over the Namangan Region (Uzbekistan), while moderate rain is forecast over the Aksy District (Kyrgyzstan).