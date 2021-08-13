Kyrgyzstan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1

Highlights

• The COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact negatively the wellbeing of women and children in Kyrgyzstan, as it faced a significant increase in new infections towards the end of June. Kyrgyzstan had a very slow vaccine roll-out rate and the limited access to vaccines resulted in the country only receiving its first vaccine doses in June 2021.

• UNICEF is working towards supporting the Ministry of Education and Science with the safe resumption of in-school learning from September 2021. To support the Ministry UNICEF has develop 99,700 posters on handwashing and sanitations for schools.

• UNICEF supported the procurement of COVID-19 medication for health care facilities, reaching approximately 10,000 people during the reporting period.

• As of June 2021, UNICEF Kyrgyzstan has received US$ 485,127 out of an appeal just under US$ 15 million carried forward from the previous year, a funding gap of 97% remains. UNICEF acknowledges and appreciates the generous contributions from all public and private sector donors.

Situation in numbers

2,600,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance

2,900,000 people in need

115, 615 persons infected with COVID-19

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF appeals for USD 14,950,000 million to sustain life-saving services for women and children in Kyrgyzstan. In 2021 the office relied on funds carried over from 2020, constituting 4% of the required budget for the COVID19 response. Without sufficient funding, over 1.6 million children risk poor access to quality education, child protection services and access to routine healthcare. Child poverty has already increased since the outbreak of COVID-19, and GDP reduced by, further increasing the vulnerability of children and families.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

As of 21 June, the total recorded cases of COVID-19 were 115,615, with the total deaths being 1,937, according to the official data of the Ministry of Health (MoH). During 1-12 June, 114,168 people were tested, and 10886 cases were detected. In June, positive results have grown considerably and ranged from 9% till 13% between 14 and 21 June. According to USAID (June 2021), the easing of the COVID-19 restrictions in some countries and a significant reduction in the price of airline tickets in the direction of Russia prompted the departure of migrants and increased the demand for testing services. At the same time, the percentage of positive results continues to increase gradually. The possible increase being experienced in Kyrgyzstan may be attributed to the more aggressive Delta strain now prevalent in the country. The slow pace of vaccination efforts also remains a concern.

With schools opening in September for the new school year, adequate resources are required for the safe reopening of schools with all Infection, Prevention and Control measures in place. The Government also needs support to the 23% of children who could not benefit from remote learning at the end of the 2019/2020 academic year and the start of the 2020/2021 academic year.

With the third wave of the epidemic expected from July 2021 and the slow rollout of vaccination services, there is a clear need for health facility support to purchase personal protective equipment and strengthen IPC at health facilities. Further support is required for nutrition support for pregnant women with rising prices in essential foods and the risk of compromised food intake based on the loss of family income.

Humanitarian Leadership, Coordination and Strategy

The DRCU is no longer active at the country level. The Republican Schtab convened by the Vice-Chairperson of the Cabinet of Ministers meets daily and provides updates to media partners and development partners. The country office also follows a humanitarian strategy in the HAC.