Kyrgyzstan: Heatwave - EAP Activation Notification, Operation n° MDRKG014

The Early Action Protocol hazard and trigger

7 September 2021: EAP approved

15 June 2022: Forecast monitoring started, with weekly tailored temperature forecasts provided by KG Hydromet

17 July 2022: Trigger reached

5 days: Early Action lead time

24 July 2022: Expected early actions end date

Early Action Protocol activation

General Overview:

The Kyrgyzstan Red Crescent has activated its Early Action Protocol for heatwaves on July 18th, 2022. The EAP was activated when Kyrgyzhydromet sent an alert to the National Society of a forecast showing that temperature in the southern region of the country will exceed the 80th percentile for 3 and more consecutive days in July. According to the current projections the city of Osh, Kara-Suu town and neighbouring districts in Osh Oblast, Jalalabad city and neighbouring districts in Jalalabad Oblast and Kadamjay district in Batken oblast are expected to see temperatures between 38-41 degrees between the 21st and the 23rd of July.

The National Society is working alongside the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MoES) and is initiating action as of July 18th. MoES will start sending Heat Wave warning SMS from July 18th to the three provinces while Kyrgyzstan Red Crescent will start with early action on the areas at risk from the same day.