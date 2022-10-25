Kyrgyzstan Emergency Response Plan 2022

TOTAL REQUIREMENTS (US$) $14.7M

NUMBER OF PEOPLE IN NEED 146.2K

NUMBER OF PEOPLE TARGETED 77.8K

Situation Overview

As of 3 October, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MoES) reported a total of 219 casualties, comprising 13 civilians killed and 206 people injured. Additionally, the escalation of violence resulted in 142,071 people being displaced. According to the MoES and provincial authorities, most people have since returned to their homes: 125,577 people to Leilek and Batken districts of Batken oblast and all 5,301 people to Osh oblast. As of 3 October, 11,193 people remained displaced, including 1,735 in temporary shelters and 9,458 staying with host families.

The Government of Kyrgyzstan reported damage to 661 private houses (423 destroyed; 238 partially damaged), 12 schools, 11 kindergartens, four hospitals,11 administrative buildings, 197 basic infrastructure objects (e.g., electricity and water pipelines) and 335 cattle farms throughout Batken Oblast.

142,071 People Displaced

125,577 People Returned

11,193 Remain Displaced

Main Humanitarian Needs

A total of 276,928 people have been directly affected by the escalation in violence at the border. Of these, 146,228 people are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Needs assessment findings indicate the following key humanitarian priorities:

• Food assistance

• Procurement of NFIs, particularly basic household supplies and appropriate clothing and shoes ahead of winter

• Procurement of hygiene and sanitation items, including female hygiene and sanitation products

• Shelter for the displaced population, alongside appropriate washing facilities

• Access to essential health services, medical supplies and equipment

• Access to protection services including psychological assistance and legal support for the provision of legal documents lost during the displacement.

In addition to current immediate needs, the imminent onset of the winter season brings new challenges for the affected population.