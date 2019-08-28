28 Aug 2019

Kyrgyzstan: DRCU Humanitarian Bulletin Issue 2 | 1 April – 30 June 2019

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (260.01 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Repotting period was relatively calm across in Kyrgyzstan, there were no emergencies that lead to request international support.

• The preparedness activities in Kyrgyzstan is going underway. Various partners are strengthening emergency preparedness by conducting workshops, simexes, trainings and round tables.

• Quarterly Risk Monitoring overview

• Upcoming events

Overview of Emergency Situations

Number of emergencies: 14

People died: 5

Economic loss (KGS) since 1 January 2019: 83.1 mln

According to the MoES there was no earthquakes that could have had human and economic losses. Moreover, from the beginning of 2019 there was no medium- to largescale emergencies that led to the request of international assistance.

