Kyrgyzstan: DRCU Humanitarian Bulletin Issue 2 | 1 April – 30 June 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

• Repotting period was relatively calm across in Kyrgyzstan, there were no emergencies that lead to request international support.

• The preparedness activities in Kyrgyzstan is going underway. Various partners are strengthening emergency preparedness by conducting workshops, simexes, trainings and round tables.

• Quarterly Risk Monitoring overview

• Upcoming events

Overview of Emergency Situations

Number of emergencies: 14

People died: 5

Economic loss (KGS) since 1 January 2019: 83.1 mln

According to the MoES there was no earthquakes that could have had human and economic losses. Moreover, from the beginning of 2019 there was no medium- to largescale emergencies that led to the request of international assistance.