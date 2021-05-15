Kyrgyzstan: Border Conflict - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n° MDRKG013

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On 28-29 April 2021, the tensions between the residents of Kyrgyzstan (Batken province) and Tajikistan (Sughd province) in the border areas escalated into an armed conflict, resulting in casualties and displacement of thousands of people in both countries. While the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan engaged in emergency discussions to stabilize the situation, the number of evacuated people grew rapidly within two days from several hundreds to several thousands in both sides, with over 40,000 people evacuated on the Kyrgyzstan side. On 29 April, the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan announced their agreement on returning to status quo and continued to work during 30 April – 3 May on stabilizing the situation in border areas, including on cessation of all hostilities and withdrawal of military forces from the point of contact. By 12 May 2021, majority of the evacuees have returned to their homes, and the remaining ones have stayed with their relatives, as there were still reports that a significant number of people are fearing to go back and are staying with host families in neighbouring villages or districts.

The conflict, meanwhile, have inflicted substantial losses and damages. In Kyrgyzstan, according to the government agencies’ reports, 36 people died and over 156 people were injured as a result of the clashes, including military personnel and medical staff. 220 facilities were destroyed throughout the region, including 136 houses, 15 social facilities, 27 gas stations, 42 shops. Over 40,000 people were reported to have been evacuated or fled from the border villages in Kyrgyzstan, according to the local government. The majority of these displaced people – over 25,000 individuals – were concentrated in Leilek district. The displaced population found refuge with their relatives or host families in neighbouring villages, districts, or resided at temporary community shelters established in Batken and Leilek districts by the government (mainly in school, lyceum, gymnasium, sport hall and hotel facilities).

With the situation stabilizing and the number of affected people rapidly increasing, the National Society decided to apply for a DREF to address immediate needs of affected population.

As of 12 May 2021;

All Collective centres (12) have been closed. Citizens who were evacuated from the conflict zones on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border were sent back either their homes or their relatives`. Transport was organized for residents so that they could get to their homes and camps (those who lost houses).

Families of Killed people (36) are receiving new houses. On 9 May, construction of housing by the GoK for the families of 36 Kyrgyz citizens who died as a result of the armed conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border began in the city of Batken.

Official toll of the conflict is 36 people died; 156 people are injured. Compensation has been paid to families of the Dead and the injured. Important to note: the average salary in KG is around approx. KGS 20,000 (equalling approx. USD 210) The families of the killed Kyrgyzstanis will receive KGS 1 million each (about USD 12,500); Injured citizens who received serious bodily injuries - 100 thousand each (about USD 1,250); Victims who received less serious bodily injuries - 50 thousand each (about USD 600); Victims who received minor injuries from a bullet wound, resulting in a short-term health disorder - 30 thousand (about USD 375).



Summary of the current response

Overview of Host National Society Response Action

From the very beginning of the crisis, on 28-29 April, the RCSK Batken Branch team was involved in the provision of first aid to the wounded people and their transportation to local hospitals. With the number of evacuated people increasing by the hour in the first days, the RCSK mobilized its resources to provide food, drinking water, psychological first aid, essential relief items, including personal protection equipment and hygiene kits at temporary community shelters in Batken district. The RCSK also supported local government agencies (the Ministry of Emergency Situations and local administrations) with evacuation, transportation of women, older people and children from the affected villages. To support the RCSK Batken Branch, the National Society mobilized its NDRT members from other provincial branches and its headquarters, and also mobilized hygiene kits and other essential relief items from its prepositioned stocks in Osh, Jalal-Abad, Talas and Bishkek warehouses. As of 8 May, a total of 43 staff and members were mobilized from other regions and Bishkek in support of the RCSK’s response activities in the areas with relief distributions (food, household items), PSS, emergency shelter and WASH as well as to support ongoing assessments in Batken province in coordination with government and other humanitarian organizations. Due to security constrains on the ground and the large territory involved, assessment and response to remote villages in the Leilek district by the RSCK only started from the agreement on returning to status quo between both countries, on 30 April with the normalization and deconfinement of Leilek district.