Kyrgyz Republic strengthens systems approach to Disaster Risk Reduction, with the support from UNDRR and the EUKyr

Bishkek – On 25th May, stakeholders on disaster risk reduction (DRR) in the Kyrgyz Republic took part in the consultative workshop titled “Use of System Approach for Strengthening DRR Governance in the Kyrgyz Republic”. The workshop was organized by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR). This event is part of activities of the Regional initiative “Strengthening disaster resilience and accelerating the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction in Central Asia”, funded by the European Union.

Disasters are rapidly producing further disasters to become more complex and deadly, rippling through systems. The COVID-19 pandemic and increasing climate change impacts have demonstrated this and the need to continuously improve each country's disaster risk reduction capacities. The main goal of the workshop was to support the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic in the review and update of the national DRR strategic concept, presenting the systems approach to disaster risk reduction governance. Participants discussed the roles and engagement of stakeholders in the DRR system, identified the pathway for assessing the strategic concept implementation and ways for developing new capacities on DRR.

Mr. Azamat Mambetov, State Secretary of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic said: “Special attention should be paid to the fact that today the country is undergoing very important changes in the state management system. A new Constitution has been adopted, practically the entire system of government is changing. The process of inventorying both the legislative base and the Strategic Program Documents is underway. And this seminar as an integral part of the main new ideas and views on the problem of Disaster Risk Reduction.”

“The importance of a comprehensive Disaster Risk Reduction Strategy cannot be underestimated nowadays as we are increasingly facing new environmental challenges, risks, and threats; hence, it is of great importance to support Kyrgyzstan in updating the Strategy and, strengthening the country’s Disaster Risk Governance,” stated Mr. Eduard Auer – Head of the EU Delegation in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Background information

The EU-funded project “Strengthening disaster resilience and accelerating the implementation of Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction in Central Asia”, implemented by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), aims to support countries of the region in implementing the Sendai Framework priorities. . The project supports strengthening regional coordination, development of regional DRR strategy, national disaster loss accounting systems, and community-level disaster risk reduction. On the local level, the project supports the development of disaster resilience strategies of capital cities. For this project, the EU committed EUR 3,750,000 for the three-year implementation.

For additional information please contact

