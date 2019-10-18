GIEWS Country Brief: Kyrgyzstan 18-October-2019

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Above-average cereal output forecast in 2019

Wheat import requirements forecast above average in 2019/20

Prices of wheat flour remained stable over last two years

Harvesting of the 2019 winter wheat and maize finalized by mid-August and end-September, respectively, while harvesting of spring wheat is ongoing under favourable weather conditions.

The total 2019 cereal production (which includes spring wheat crops to be harvested until end-October) is forecast at 1.8 million tonnes, 5 percent above the five-year average. The result is due to well above-average maize and barley outputs, estimated at 690 000 and 440 000 tonnes, respectively, mainly due to increased plantings. By contrast, the 2019 aggregate production of wheat (winter and spring crops), following a progressive reduction in the area planted, is forecast at 590 000 tonnes, 4 percent below the 2018 output and 7 percent below the average.

Sowing of the 2020 winter wheat crops, to be harvested between June and August next year, is ongoing under favourable weather conditions and will be completed in late October/early November.

In the 2019/20 marketing year (July/June), wheat flour and wheat grain import requirements, accounting on average for 95 percent of the total annual cereals purchases, are forecast at 620 000 tonnes, 8 percent above the volume of the previous year and about 10 percent above the average in order to compensate the expected reduced domestic output.

Imports account for almost half of the domestic consumption needs of wheat and shipments are mainly from Kazakhstan, although the share of imports from the Russian Federation has been increasing over the last years.