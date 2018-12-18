18 Dec 2018

GIEWS Country Brief: Kyrgyzstan 18-December-2018

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 18 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (215.71 KB)

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

  • Area sown with 2019 winter crops estimated at average level

  • Cereal output in 2018 estimated above average level

  • Wheat import requirements in 2018/19 (July/June) forecast near average

  • Prices of wheat flour remained stable over last nine months

Area sown with 2019 winter crops estimated at average level

Sowing of winter cereals, to be harvested between June and August 2019, virtually finalized by mid-October under favourable weather conditions. The area sown under winter cereals, mostly wheat, is estimated at 154 000 hectares, close to last year’s average level.

Starting from late October, seasonal snowfalls were observed across the country and, as of mid-December, all winter plantings were covered by snow, necessary to protect crops from freezing during the dormancy period.

Cereal output in 2018 estimated above average level

Harvesting of 2018 spring crops, which were planted between April and June, finalized by the end of October under favourable weather conditions. Soil moisture was adequate across the country throughout the season due to average precipitation amounts and ample availability of water for irrigation.

Total cereal production in 2018, including winter and spring crops, is estimated at 1.76 million tonnes, 12 percent above the five-year average and nearly unchanged from last year’s high level. Barley output is set at a well above average level of 455 000 tonnes, although slightly below the previous year’s level. On the contrary, following the progressive reduction in area planted, wheat output is set at 670 000 tonnes, 10 percent below the average level. Maize production is estimated close to average, at 592 000 tonnes, slightly more than in 2017.

Wheat import requirements in 2018/19 forecast near average

Total cereal import requirements, mostly wheat, in the 2018/19 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at 595 000 tonnes. Wheat imports, which account for about half of the total domestic consumption needs, are expected at 570 000 tonnes, just below last year’s level and close to the five-year average.

Most of the wheat grains and flour are imported from Kazakhstan, although the share of imports from the Russian Federation has been increasing over the last years.

Prices of wheat flour remained stable over last nine months

Retail prices of wheat flour remained generally stable in most markets over the last nine months and, in November, they were close to their values of a year earlier, reflecting adequate domestic availability and a relatively stable local currency.

Prices of potatoes, another important staple, have been decreasing since September and, in November, they were significantly lower than their year-earlier levels, mainly due to an increase of output in 2018.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.