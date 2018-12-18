GIEWS Country Brief: Kyrgyzstan 18-December-2018

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Area sown with 2019 winter crops estimated at average level

Sowing of winter cereals, to be harvested between June and August 2019, virtually finalized by mid-October under favourable weather conditions. The area sown under winter cereals, mostly wheat, is estimated at 154 000 hectares, close to last year’s average level.

Starting from late October, seasonal snowfalls were observed across the country and, as of mid-December, all winter plantings were covered by snow, necessary to protect crops from freezing during the dormancy period.

Cereal output in 2018 estimated above average level

Harvesting of 2018 spring crops, which were planted between April and June, finalized by the end of October under favourable weather conditions. Soil moisture was adequate across the country throughout the season due to average precipitation amounts and ample availability of water for irrigation.

Total cereal production in 2018, including winter and spring crops, is estimated at 1.76 million tonnes, 12 percent above the five-year average and nearly unchanged from last year’s high level. Barley output is set at a well above average level of 455 000 tonnes, although slightly below the previous year’s level. On the contrary, following the progressive reduction in area planted, wheat output is set at 670 000 tonnes, 10 percent below the average level. Maize production is estimated close to average, at 592 000 tonnes, slightly more than in 2017.

Wheat import requirements in 2018/19 forecast near average

Total cereal import requirements, mostly wheat, in the 2018/19 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at 595 000 tonnes. Wheat imports, which account for about half of the total domestic consumption needs, are expected at 570 000 tonnes, just below last year’s level and close to the five-year average.

Most of the wheat grains and flour are imported from Kazakhstan, although the share of imports from the Russian Federation has been increasing over the last years.

Prices of wheat flour remained stable over last nine months

Retail prices of wheat flour remained generally stable in most markets over the last nine months and, in November, they were close to their values of a year earlier, reflecting adequate domestic availability and a relatively stable local currency.

Prices of potatoes, another important staple, have been decreasing since September and, in November, they were significantly lower than their year-earlier levels, mainly due to an increase of output in 2018.