GIEWS Country Brief: Kyrgyzstan 06-August-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Wheat output forecast to increase slightly in 2020 but still below average

Wheat import requirements in 2020/21 forecast above average

Prices of wheat flour declined between May and July with beginning of 2020 winter wheat harvest

Wheat output forecast to increase slightly in 2020 but still below average

Harvesting of the 2020 winter wheat crops, planted in October and November last year, is ongoing under favourable weather conditions. Adequate and well‑distributed rains during the season were beneficial for crops across the country, avoiding any significant moisture stress, as shown by the Agricultural Stress Index (ASI) values as of late May, just before the beginning of the harvest (see ASI image). The aggregate 2020 wheat output is officially forecast slightly up from the reduced level of the previous year, at 618 700 tonnes, but still below the five‑year average due to below‑average plantings.

Maize and barley outputs, by contrast, to be harvested from August, are expected at above‑average levels of 680 000 and 465 000 tonnes, respectively, mainly due to larger‑than‑average planted areas.

Wheat import requirements in 2020/21 forecast above-average level

In the 2020/21 marketing year (July/June) wheat import requirements are forecast at 620 000 tonnes, about 10 percent above the average volume in order to compensate for the expected reduced domestic output. Wheat imports account on average for 95 percent of the total annual cereal imports and for almost half of the domestic consumption needs of wheat.

In response to the COVID‑19 pandemic, the State Material Reserves Fund agreed with the Food Corporation of the Russian Federation on the acquisition of 33 000 tonnes of wheat, with the aim to boost domestic reserves. In addition, the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of Uzbekistan provided 5 000 and 1 000 tonnes of wheat flour, respectively, to the country as food aid.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Industry and Melioration issued a Decree for the development of a National Programme on import substitution to ensure food security and reduce the country’s dependency on food imports.

Prices of wheat flour declined between May and July with beginning of 2020 winter wheat harvest

Retail prices of wheat flour increased between February and April 2020 due to an upsurge in consumer demand from mid‑March, amid concerns over the COVID‑19 pandemic and export limitations imposed by the Government of Kazakhstan , the main wheat supplier to the country. The depreciation of the local currency, which lost more than 10 percent of its value against the US dollar between February and April, provided further upward pressure on prices. Prices decreased between May and July, amid the beginning of the 2020 winter wheat harvest, but they remained over 20 percent above their levels a year earlier, reflecting higher export quotations, year on year, from Kazakhstan and the expectation of a reduced output in 2020.

Prices of potatoes, another important food staple, seasonally increased between November 2019 and June 2020. Prices increased particularly in March and April, reaching levels twice as high as twelve months earlier, due to strong demand from consumers, fearing supply shortages as a result of the pandemic, which exacerbated seasonal trends. Prices of potatoes decreased in July with the arrival to the markets of the recently harvested 2020 tubers.

In response to the COVID‑19 pandemic and in an effort to counter over pricing, the Government implemented a number of measures. These measures include: