GIEWS Country Brief: Kyrgyzstan 05-November-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Above-average cereal production obtained in 2020

Wheat import requirements in 2020/21 forecast above-average level

Prices of wheat flour remained overall stable in recent months, but higher than year before

Harvesting of the 2020 winter cereal crops finalized in August, while harvesting of the spring crops was completed in October. The aggregate cereal production in 2020 is set at 1.95 million tonnes, 8 percent above the five-year average. Adequate and well-distributed rains during the season were beneficial for wheat crops’ yields and the 2020 wheat output is officially estimated at 670 300 tonnes, 5 percent above the five-year average. Maize and barley outputs are estimated at above-average levels of 693 600 and 550 400 tonnes, respectively, mainly due to large plantings.

Planting of the 2021 winter wheat crop, to be harvested from June next year, is ongoing under overall favourable weather conditions.